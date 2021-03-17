Tax deadline officially extended to May 17

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS and the Treasury Department have extended the deadline to file your taxes, giving you an extra month from April 15 until May 17. The extension of the tax filing deadline follows the stimulus checks of up to $1,400 being mailed out this week after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill last week.

"The IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds."

Similarly, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year the IRS extended its tax filing deadline out to July 15, 2020.

"We are gratified that the IRS has recognized the need and heeded our calls for additional time," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell said in a statement. "This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis."

The IRS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

