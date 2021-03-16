Third stimulus check calculator: Estimate your payment while you wait

Sarah Tew/CNET

The third round of stimulus checks has officially begun hitting bank accounts. The IRS and US Treasury began sending payments out via direct deposit late last week, and millions of Americans are set to receive money in the coming weeks. If you haven't received your check yet, it could be on its way soon -- here's how to track your payment. But it's also possible you won't be receiving a stimulus check this time, even if you qualified for the first and second checks.

Things are a little more complicated this time around because, even though the checks are higher, maxing out at $1,400 instead of $1,200 and $600, the eligibility rules have changed. That means the IRS formula is different, too. Income limits have been lowered, but eligibility rules for dependents have been loosened. Because of these changes to the stimulus check formula, the math doesn't always follow the path you might expect.

But if you want to know how much of that $1,400 you should expect to receive, you don't have to wait and see. Our stimulus check calculator for the 2021 payment can give you a clue and help you plan ahead. Scroll down to enter info like your AGI and dependents (the calculator doesn't retain your personal details in any way). When you're done, here's what to know about claiming missing stimulus money on your 2020 tax return (if, for instance, you had a baby in 2020), and how tax season will affect your stimulus payment. This story was recently updated.

The Senate made a notable change to the third check before the bill was signed into law by reducing the upper income limit to receive any check. If your adjusted gross income, or AGI, is equal to or more than $80,000 (single taxpayers), $120,000 (head of household), or $160,000 (filing jointly), you won't be eligible. See below for more details.

Note that this calculator should be used as an estimate only. If you think the check size you receive is in error and doesn't match your below estimate, it's possible you may need to claim the rest of your payment at a later time.

Here's who will get the full stimulus amount and when you'll completely phase out of receiving a payment, using the new guidelines that were officially signed into law. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment gets smaller. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator, and here's the calculator for the $600 second check.)

Stimulus check income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

New qualification guidelines for dependents

There two new rules for the third stimulus check affect you if you have dependents.

Each dependent counts for $1,400.

Dependents are no longer restricted by age older adult relatives

Unlike the first two checks, you can't receive any money if you exceed the upper income limit, even if you have dependents.

An extreme example of the last one: a single parent of four who makes $120,000 won't qualify, where a single parent with four dependents who makes $119,000 will still get some amount of money. The amended bill also includes families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age makes approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project.

We calculated a few common stimulus check scenarios

To give you an idea of how much you should expect to receive in a third payment using the new income guidelines, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of households and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes your payment, based on the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 79,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $90,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $115,000 and 1 dependent - $1,867 $4,200 AGI of $120,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $130,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $115,000 and 2 dependents - $2,800 $5,600 AGI of $155,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $2,800 AGI of $160,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0



