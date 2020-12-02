Stimulus package update: Negotiations circus expected to lead to a bill by this weekend

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite a jumble of three new stimulus package proposals aimed at delivering some measure of economic relief in 2020, top Republican and Democratic lawmakers are reportedly optimistic they can overcome the seemingly insurmountable partisan divisions that have stymied a new stimulus agreement since May, and form a deal by the weekend.

"[House Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer said he and McConnell both agreed that if they could have a COVID agreement by the end of this weekend, things could move fast with votes next week," Heather Caygle, a reporter with Politico who covers House Democrats, tweeted Wednesday. The timeline to wrap up a vote by Dec. 11 is consistent with an earlier message from Hoyer on plans for the House of Representatives' vote on COVID-19 legislation.

Hoyer also told reporters that any bill before the end of 2020 would likely require a follow-up package in 2021, Reuters reported Wednesday.

But Tuesday's display of new stimulus proposals --and the ensuing backlash -- raises questions about how a bill might come together. The most promising in terms of bipartisan support is the $908 billion "framework" introduced by a group of Democratic and Republican senators. Bridging the gap on the price tag and funding, this proposal would fund hot-button issues like four months of extra unemployment benefits for $300 per week; forgivable loans to small businesses, vaccine delivery and more -- just not a second stimulus check.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot it down almost immediately, CNBC reported, saying to reporters, "We just don't have time to waste time" on a bill that President Donald Trump may not sign.

The backlash from fellow senators has been strong and swift.

"While it may not be a perfect plan, it's a good one -- and much better than nothing at all, which is the worst possible outcome," tweeted Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois.

McConnell also reintroduced on Tuesday a third revision of his narrow relief package, in the $500 billion range, which has failed to advance twice in the Senate and was twice blocked by Democrats. With even less support for programs valued by Democrats this time around, it's unlikely the bill could pass the Senate.

House Democrats also gave McConnell a new proposal of their own, but little is known about its content. However, if the package is upwards of $1 trillion -- and we'll keep our eyes peeled for a final number -- it's difficult to see McConnell bringing the bill to a vote in the Senate.

The Senate and House of Representatives' final session of the Congressional term comes at a time when new US has a seven-day average of over 176,000 daily coronavirus cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and when California, the country's most populous state, is on the verge of running out of beds as hospitalizations mount. Current forecasts predict that the US could see a total of 294,000 to 321,000 COVID-19 deaths reported by Dec. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, unemployment woes are only set to increase, and tens of millions of people could face eviction, if the last vestiges of COVID-19 relief expire on Dec. 31 without fresh stimulus money. The economy is also barreling toward a double-dip recession, according to top economists and financial business leaders, underscoring the need for more aid, fast.

Here's what we know about where negotiations stand right now and what could happen before the end of the year.

Could a package really pass before the end of the year?

With Tuesday's activity, there's more hope now than in weeks that a new stimulus package of some sort could pass before 2021.

In the eight months since the CARES Act passed in March, the two sides have held fast to their respective positions, Democrats favoring a large bill with a second stimulus check and Republicans embracing a smaller relief package as a stopgap until the first mass coronavirus vaccines are administered in mid-2021. (Here's what could happen if a new bill passes with no stimulus check.)

Any proposal is promising as an interim bill, but there are still roadblocks in place. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell, as the heads of their chambers, have the power to bring a bill to a vote or not. And either party within the chamber could attempt to block it. If a new bill passes the Senate, it would still need to go through the voting process in the House of Representatives, and vice versa, before being signed into law or vetoed by the president.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are under increased pressure to support a smaller stimulus package, even if it means sacrificing some funding programs now, with the chance to revisit more aid before President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

How quickly could a new stimulus bill come to a vote?



Here are some possible scenarios that could play out over the coming weeks and months, depending on which way the wind blows in Washington.

When could a stimulus bill or package pass? House votes Senate votes President signs Dec. 9 Dec. 10 Dec. 11 Feb. 1, 2021 (after inauguration) Feb. 2 Feb. 3 Feb. 16 (Feb. 15 is President's Day) Feb. 16 Feb. 16 March 15 March 16 March 17



A stimulus bill is completed before Jan. 20: An agreement is made, and the current House and Senate vote before the new Congress is seated in January. If Trump signs the rescue bill into law, aid would likely begin to go out within weeks, with certain groups receiving financial help before the end of 2020.

Negotiators agree on a stimulus deal, but it fails in either the House or Senate: In this situation, Democrats and Republicans could advance their own proposals that might pass in their majority chambers but fail (or fail to be considered) by the other. In this case, Congress might try again after Biden is sworn in as president.

A smaller bill could pass now, and a larger one could happen later: It's possible that a subset of programs would get funded before Biden becomes president, for example unemployment aid or an extension of the eviction ban, with the new Congress revisiting other programs, like a second stimulus check, after his inauguration. As sitting president, Trump would need to sign any bill passed before Jan. 20 into law for it to take effect.

Talks once again fall apart until after Jan. 20: If partisan differences keep a bill from passing, it's likely they'll restart in some capacity after the inauguration in January. Here are some executive actions Biden could take immediately if a stimulus bill doesn't pass by the time he's sworn in as president.

If a bill does pass that includes a direct payment, here's how quickly we think the IRS could send a second stimulus check.

Yes, the Democrats' $2.4 trillion stimulus proposal still matters



On Oct. 1, the House of Representatives passed a revised Heroes Act that included a second stimulus check and additional benefits such as enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans. The House bill, endorsed primarily by Democrats, was not expected to advance through the Republican-controlled Senate, and indeed did not.

It provides the framework Pelosi is working from now and might work from in the future, if a smaller bill passes. This revised Heroes Act has Biden's support and could figure into future negotiations, depending on whether Georgia's state runoff on Jan. 5 gives Democrats control of the Senate (Republicans currently maintain a two-seat lead).

Which funding measures do Democrats and Republicans both embrace?



Proposals from both sides have included the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance, and another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements. Although not every commonality would make it into a smaller bill, if that were to pass first, these measures are most likely to gain bipartisan support. The two sides also agree on more financial assistance for coronavirus testing and vaccine deployment.

Here are more details on the biggest points of contention between the White House, Republicans and Democrats.

For more information about stimulus checks, here's how soon you might get your second stimulus check now, what you should do to speed up the delivery of a potential second check, and what to know about the HEALS, CARES and Heroes stimulus bill proposals that could help inform a final package.