Biden will propose another COVID-19 stimulus check when he takes office

US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will be proposing a new round of stimulus checks for the COVID-19 pandemic once he takes office in January. The announcement came during Biden's remarks criticizing current President Donald Trump's handling of the SolarWinds hack.

The amount to be in Biden's proposed stimulus package is "a negotiating issue," he told journalists Tuesday.

Biden thanked Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Republicans for agreeing on a stimulus package, despite it being just $600 rather than the full $1,200 originally sought by the Democrats.

"I think we've seen that there is a clear understanding that these issues go beyond any ideology," Biden said. "People are desperately hurting, and the Republicans are hurting as badly as Democrats."

The Biden administration will be focused on distributing the vaccine across the nation, looking after those who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding the country and the economy, he said.

The second stimulus bill passed Congress Monday, including a check for up to $600 per person. Since it's a smaller check than the $1,200 stimulus package provided back in March, there remained the possibility of a third check in 2021 following the passage of another bill, which Biden has seemingly now confirmed.

