Stimulus check requirements: Who might qualify for a second payment

Will you end up meeting the qualifications for a second stimulus check for up to $1,200? There are no new talks on the agendato pass another economic relief package, so it's a question that remains unanswered for now.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he'd like the negotiations to start again today, when the House will vote on standalone legislation to provide emergency financial assistance to the US Postal Service, but it's unclear whether that will happen.

When talks do reboot, at least one group of people that wasn't eligible to receive money in the first round of payments could be brought into the fold with another round. But a narrower bill could leave some people out altogether.

The need for aid is growing. According to the Department of Labor, up to 40 million Americans face eviction -- that's approximately the same size as California's population. New unemployment claims have been around 1 million or more for the past 22 weeks.

"In the 97 days since we passed the Heroes Act, 4.1 million more Americans have become infected and 86,000 more have died. Today, nearly 28 million Americans are unemployed," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday in a statement to Democratic colleagues. The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act May 15 and it has since sat untouched by the Senate.

If you were eligible for the first stimulus check, you may or may not qualify for a new stimulus check, should there be one. Keep reading for all we know right now. We update this story often.

Second stimulus check: Possible requirements

While we won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until legislation is passed, we can draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including the income limits and number of dependents.

Both Republicans and Democrats are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely in final bill Unlikely in final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000, under all proposals. X Heads of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under all proposals. X Couples filing jointly income An AGI of less than $198,000, under all proposals. X Dependents of any age No dependent limit specified, under HEALS Act. Up to three dependents, under the Heroes Act. Noncitizens who pay taxes X Suggested in the Heroes Act, which was not taken up by the Senate. People who are incarcerated X The CARES Act excluded this group. People who owe child support X The CARES Act excluded this group. The Heroes Act would include them.

More dependents might be eligible for a second payment



The CARES Act took a narrow approach to defining a dependent and allowed a $500 payment only for a child age 16 or younger in the family. The HEALS and Heroes Acts both take a broader definition and allow any dependent you claim to qualify for a payment -- college students, children over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

The Democratic plan as outlined in the Heroes Act would cover $1,200 each, for up to three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. We don't think this is a likely outcome in the final bill, considering the Senate has not addressed it.

Like the CARES Act, the Republican plan outlined in the HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent, but doesn't specify a cap on the number of dependents.

Who didn't receive the first stimulus check



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI over $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress decide on stimulus check requirements?

Right now, the timeline for discussions is up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. The Senate is on break until after Labor Day but the House is returning to work, so the chances of a deal in August seem unlikely, but an agreement in September is now in the picture. After the sides reach a deal, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

While we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of when a check could be sent if a new bill passes.

