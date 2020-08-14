Stimulus check requirements: How your eligibility may change in a new relief bill

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Senate and House of Representatives are now officially on recess until after Labor Day, leaving talks on another rescue package on pause. That means all the details around a second stimulus check are still in flux, including the total amount of money your family might be able to receive, and who would be eligible for a new payment if a stimulus bill passes.

"Americans need more help," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. The executive order and memoranda signed by President Donald Trump last weekend leaves the door open for negotiators to agree on issues beyond a second payment.

If a final bill is passed, a larger number of families could receive more stimulus money as a whole. But would you and your family qualify? Here's everything we know right now about what could happen if lawmakers strike a deal. This story is updated frequently with new information.

Qualifications under the Republican HEALS Act plan

While talks on a new bill are currently stalled, the Republicans are using their HEALS Act as the starting point for negotiations. If the part of the HEALS Act that deals with a second economic payment becomes law, it would largely replicate the payment eligibility set out in the earlier CARES Act, with a new allowance for dependents.

Here's an outline of what we could see:

A single US resident with an adjusted gross income, or AGI

A head of a household earning under $146,500

A couple filing jointly without children and earning less than $198,000

A dependent of any age



Under the CARES Act, the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger; college students under 24 years old weren't eligible to receive a check. The Republican proposal would exclude people in prison and people who recently died from qualifying for a check. The bill would also prohibit creditors and banks from seizing the payment to pay debts.

The Democrats' vision for who gets a stimulus check



The Democratic negotiators are in part using the Heroes Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives on May 15, as their basis for debate. Although Senate Republicans and the president oppose the plan, we can look to this bill to see the Democratic position on the upper limits of who might qualify in a broad proposal:

Individuals who made less than $99,000 according to the adjusted gross income taxes (whichever was most recently filed)

taxes (whichever was most recently filed) College students, dependents over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents

Families of up to five people, for a cap of $6,000 per family

SSDI recipients

People who aren't US citizens but do file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number

Who didn't get a stimulus check under the CARES Act



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded from receiving the first check:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income above $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress decide who's eligible?

Right now, the timeline for discussions remains up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package have stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. With the Senate on break until after Labor Day, the chances of a deal in August are looking unlikely, but an agreement in September is now in the picture. After the sides do reach an agreement, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

And while we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea when a check could be sent, if a new bill passes.

Shelby Brown contributed to this report.