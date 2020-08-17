Stimulus check requirements: Everyone who could be eligible in a new relief bill -- or not

Sarah Tew/CNET

The debate over another rescue package is paused for now, leaving the matter of a second stimulus check for up to $1,200 apiece still up in the air, including who would or wouldn't get another stimulus payment and how much money you and your family might be entitled to. The House of Representatives is returning from its short recess to tackle these issues, but the Senate is still officially on break until after Labor Day. Negotiators seem willing to return to talks soon.

"Let's go ahead get a stimulus check out to Americans," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday. "We'll pass it tomorrow. The president will sign it."

Until the two sides do return to the table, however, everything we know about a second stimulus check -- including who would be eligible to receive payments under the new plan -- is based on the proposals the two sides are working from. On the Republican side, the HEALS Act would expand which dependents would qualify for a payment. The Democrats' Heroes Act would cast an even wider net.

Read on for a deeper look at who could be eligible for a second round of stimulus checks, and who was passed over last time. This story is updated often.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check

While we won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until legislation is passed, we can draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including the income limits and number of dependents.

Both sides are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely in final bill Unlikely in final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000, under al proposals. X Heads of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under all proposals. X Couples filing jointly income An AGI of less than $198,000, under all proposals. X Dependents of any age No dependent limit specified, under HEALS Act. Up to three dependents, under the Heroes Act. Noncitizens who pay taxes X Suggested in the Heroes Act, which was not taken up by the Senate. People who are incarcerated X The CARES Act excludes this group. People who owe child support X The CARES Act excludes this group. The Heroes Act would include them.

Which dependents could qualify for a second payment?



The CARES Act took a narrow approach to defining a dependent and allowed a $500 payment only for a child aged 16 or younger in the family. The HEALS and Heroes Acts both take a broader definition and allow any dependent you claim to qualify for a payment -- college students, children over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

The Democratic plan as outlined in the Heroes Act would cover $1,200 each for to up three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. We don't think this is a likely outcome in the final bill, considering it has fizzled in the Senate without being addressed.

Like the CARES Act, the Republican plan outlined in the HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent, but doesn't specify a cap on number of dependents.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus Check Standoff

Who didn't get a stimulus payment under the CARES Act



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income above $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress decide who's eligible?

Right now, the timeline for discussions is up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. The Senate is on break until after Labor Day but the House is returning to work, so the chances of a deal in August seem unlikely, but an agreement in September is now in the picture. After the sides reach a deal, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

While we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of when a check could be sent if a new bill passes.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.

Shelby Brown contributed to this report.