Stimulus check qualifications: What they are now and how they could change for a third check

President Joe Biden is not budging on the $1,400 per-person maximum for a third stimulus check. "I'm not cutting the size of the checks," Biden said Feb. 5. "They're going to be $1,400. Period. That's what the American people were promised." What is up for debate, however, is who would -- and would not -- qualify for the next stimulus payment as part of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue proposal. Members of Congress, White House officials and economists are currently debating whether to lower the income limits and target the next stimulus check.

We also know quite a bit about which groups would be eligible under Biden's plan for the stimulus check, including possible changes for dependents and families with mixed US citizenship. The biggest question mark is the upper income limit for the next stimulus check, which could change eligibility in more ways than one. We'll go over what you should know about the potential new requirements. But it's also important to understand how factors like your adjusted gross income, age, marital status and tax status could affect things, plus specific rules and exceptions for nonfilers and some people in child support situations.

Being aware of these past and future qualifications will help determine whether the IRS has sent the correct payment for you and your dependents, or if you still need to claim your full amount from the IRS or potentially even file a payment trace. In the future, it'll help you understand if you should expect a third stimulus check and how your total may be affected. This story was recently updated.

More people would qualify for Biden's $1,400 stimulus payment, if the rules remain the same



If Congress approves a third stimulus check for $1,400 and uses the eligibility requirements it set out for the first two checks, would more people will automatically qualify for a portion the $1,400 payment than with the $600 checks Congress approved at the end of 2020? That's one part of the tussle over income limits, based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI. (More below for people who don't normally file taxes.)

One way to explain how the size of the maximum payment can change how many people would get a check is shown in the chart below. Big picture: You got the whole payment if you made below a set income amount. If you made above than that, you get a partial payment. If you reached the cap, you got nothing (however, dependents can change this somewhat).

It turns out that the lower $600 check amount in the second payment dropped that income limit, so some people who got the first check didn't get the second. In reverse, a larger third check could mean more people will get a partial check -- that is, if the checks aren't targeted after all. For the sake of simplicity, in our chart, these income limits don't include qualified dependents. You can use our stimulus check calculator to estimate what you'd get in a $1,400 stimulus check.

The figure in the first column would be the most you can earn in income to qualify for a third check, using the same formula Congress set for the first two payments. The second and third columns represent the upper limit from the second and first checks, respectively. Looking at the chart, you can see how you phase out of a payment at a much higher income level for a $1,400 check.

Stimulus check upper income limits, using same AGI qualifications

$1,400 stimulus check upper income limit $600 stimulus check upper income limit $1,200 stimulus check upper income limit Single tax filer $103,000 $87,000 $99,000 Head of household 140,500 $124,500 $146,000 Married, filing jointly 206,000 $174,000 $198,000

If Congress lowers the income cap to qualify for the third payment, fewer could get a check

One Democratic proposal, according to The Washington Post, would drop the income limit for individuals and families to qualify for a full stimulus payment. Here's the income limit to qualify for the full amount under this plan, based on your AGI:

Single taxpayer who makes less than $50,000, down from $75,000 for the first and second checks



Head of household who makes less than $75,000, down from $112,500 for the first and second checks



Married couple filing jointly who make less than $100,000, down from $150,000 for the first and second checks.



With a $1,400 payment using the proposed reduced income cap, the lower cap would exclude individuals and families who would have qualified using the first and second check formula. That single taxpayer who would would have qualified for a full $1,400 payment with an AGI of $75,000 using the original formula would be disqualified for a payment at $78,000 using the proposed lower cap.

According to economist Claudia Sahm, the moving down the cap would exclude millions of people who qualified for the second $600 check. "Lowering the income threshold for the $1,400 check from $75,000 to $50,000 per adult would cut out 40 million people, millions of whom need it and would spend it," Sahm wrote on Monday.

Another way Congress could leave out higher-wager earners from a payment would be to increase the rate you phase out of a payment. If Congress did raise the rate with the third check, those with a larger income would phase out of a payment sooner than using the rate with the first two checks.

The third stimulus check may include money for more dependents

Biden's proposal would open up eligibility requirements to both child and adult dependents. Dependents over age 16 didn't qualify for the first and second checks, but a change here would make college students, older adult relatives and people of any age with certain disabilities entitled to receive money as part of the household total.

That change, if it were to happen, would include roughly 13.5 million adult dependents, according to the People's Policy Project.

Would dependents be eligible for $1,400 this time?

With the second stimulus check, each child dependent -- age 16 and younger -- added $600 apiece to the household payment. There was no cap on how many children you could claim for a payment. That total increased the amount per child from $500 in the first check, even as the per-adult maximum decreased.

Biden has proposed sending $1,4000 to dependents with the third round of payments.

If the third check under Biden's plan includes the roughly 13.5 million adult dependents who weren't counted before, according to the People's Policy Project, there will be some additional questions to answer. For example, it isn't clear if all dependents would qualify for more money in a third payment, or only those who were omitted in Round 2.

While we don't know the qualification yet for the third check, here's who qualified for the second.

Who qualifies for a second stimulus check Qualifying group Covered in law Individuals An AGI of less than $87,000 Head of household An AGI of less than $124,500 Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $174,000 Children under 17 years old $600 apiece, no limit on number of children Families with noncitizen spouse Provided they meet other qualifications US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Yes, same as CARES, with payments handled by each territory SSDI and other tax nonfilers Yes, but may require an extra step to claim (more below) Incarcerated people Initially excluded by IRS interpretation, but now included by court order People who owe child support Excluded under CARES, but included in new bill Disqualified groups Not covered in law

Non-US citizens "Resident aliens" are not included Noncitizens who pay taxes Not included if spouse is not US citizen

Eligibility requirements for 'mixed-status' families changed with the second check and could again for the next one

In the $900 billion stimulus package from December, a US citizen and noncitizen spouse are both eligible for a payment as long both had Social Security numbers. This has been referred to as a "mixed-status" household when it comes to citizenship. Households with mixed US citizenship were left out of the first check.

Biden's proposal would include all mixed-status households where just one member has a Social Security number for a third stimulus check, potentially including families with citizen children and noncitizen parents.

It's unclear if these previously excluded groups would receive the maximum amount. As we saw with the second stimulus check, dramatic changes can and do happen in the final moments of negotiation.

In the CARES Act from March, households with a person who wasn't a US citizen weren't eligible to receive a stimulus check, even if one spouse and a child were US citizens.

Noncitizens did not qualify for first two checks, but that could change



The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for a payment. While earlier proposals would have expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they're classified as a resident or nonresident alien, this group of people was excluded in the final bill text that authorized a second stimulus check. Biden has proposed expanding the qualifications to include all mixed-status families -- where at least one member has a Social Security number -- for a third check.

Overdue child support won't be garnished from your second check, but there are exceptions



If you owed child support, your first stimulus payment could have been taken for arrears (the amount you owed). With the second check, those who owed child support didn't have their payment garnished to cover past-due payments. It's unlikely we'll see the third stimulus check walk this back.

However, one exception seems to be for people who are missing payments of any amount and need to claim the stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit in their taxes. The protection from garnishment laid out in the second check doesn't extend to catch-up payments made in the Recovery Rebate Credit, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent government agency that works with the IRS. That means that all or part of stimulus money received this way could potentially be seized to pay outstanding debts -- the Taxpayer Advocate Service is urging the IRS to keep rebate credits intact.

People who are imprisoned are eligible to get a stimulus check according to the current law

After months of back and forth, the IRS was ordered by a federal judge to send the first stimulus checks to people who are incarcerated. They are not excluded from the new law, which means eligibility for this group currently stands. It's unclear if there will be any more details in the third stimulus check bill, though this is more likely to continue as a matter of interpretation, as it is now.

If you're an older adult or retired, this could affect your payment

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act and will be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension and if you're part of the SSI or SSDI program (more below) will affect if you receive a second payment.

The third stimulus check could make older adult dependents eligible to receive more money on behalf of the household. Here's how to determine if you qualify for your own stimulus check or count as a dependent.

Nonfilers still qualify for stimulus checks, but they have to take an additional step



With the second payment, the IRS will use your 2019 tax returns to determine eligibility. Nonfilers, who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019, may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. And this group will qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance

If you still haven't received a first or second check even though you were eligible, you can claim it on your taxes in 2021 as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

People who receive SSI or SSDI are typically qualified for a payment

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI programs qualified for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients can file next year to request a payment for themselves and their dependents.

In the December bill, these recipients will again qualify to receive payments, along with Railroad Retirement Board and Veterans Administration beneficiaries.

How your taxes and stimulus payment eligibility are related

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is AGI, which determines how much of the total amount you could receive. The same will hold true with a third stimulus check. Unknown is if Congress will use your 2019 tax information to determine our payment or look at your 2020 tax returns to set your check amount.

