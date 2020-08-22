Stimulus check eligibility requirements: Who might qualify for a second payment

Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you have a chance at qualifying for a second stimulus check for up to $1,200? If you got the first stimulus check, you won't automatically get another direct payment, if there is one. But it's also been suggested that at least one demographic that didn't qualify for the first round of payments could be included in a second check.

Negotiations over a new economic relief package have not yet resumed, so the answer is still hazy. Both sides agree that another direct payment will help individuals and families weather the current recession. It's estimated that up to 40 million Americans face eviction -- about the same population as California. And for 22 weeks, new unemployment claims have numbered near 1 million or more, according to statistics released each week from the Department of Labor.

Here's everything we know about stimulus check qualifications the moment, including new ways that dependents could play into the mix, and who is unlikely to receive a direct payment. This story is updated regularly.

Second stimulus check: Possible requirements

While we won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until legislation is passed, we can draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including the income limits and number of dependents.

Both Republicans and Democrats are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely in final bill Unlikely in final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000, under all proposals. X Heads of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under all proposals. X Couples filing jointly income An AGI of less than $198,000, under all proposals. X Dependents of any age No dependent limit specified, under HEALS Act. Up to three dependents, under the Heroes Act. Noncitizens who pay taxes X Suggested in the Heroes Act, which was not taken up by the Senate. People who are incarcerated X The CARES Act excluded this group. People who owe child support X The CARES Act excluded this group. The Heroes Act would include them.

More dependents might be eligible for a second payment



The CARES Act took a narrow approach to defining a dependent and allowed a $500 payment only for a child age 16 or younger in the family. The HEALS and Heroes Acts both take a broader definition and allow any dependent you claim to qualify for a payment -- college students, children over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

The Democratic plan as outlined in the Heroes Act would cover $1,200 each, for up to three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. We don't think this is a likely outcome in the final bill, considering the Senate has not addressed it.

Like the CARES Act, the Republican plan outlined in the HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent, but doesn't specify a cap on the number of dependents.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus Check Standoff

Who didn't receive the first stimulus check



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI over $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress decide on stimulus check requirements?

Right now, the timeline for discussions is up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. The Senate is on break until after Labor Day but the House is returning to work, so the chances of a deal in August seem unlikely, but an agreement in September is now in the picture. After the sides reach a deal, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

While we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of when a check could be sent if a new bill passes.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.

Shelby Brown contributed to this report.