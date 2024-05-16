SSI Beneficiaries: You're Getting a Second Check In 2 Weeks. Here's Why

You should've already received your May Supplemental Security Income check for May on May 1, but did you know you're getting a second SSI check in just over two weeks? We'll explain why you're getting two payments in May and when to expect the second one. (Also, did you know you might be getting an SSI payment boost later this year?)

SSI benefits are managed by the Social Security Administration and go to qualifying recipients with limited income and resources and those who are blind, age 65 or older or have a qualifying disability. Children who are blind or with disabilities may also get SSI.

If you're new to receiving benefits or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list all the dates you can expect to get your money for the rest of 2024. For more, here's how to apply for your state's TANF program and how to apply for Social Security for your child.

When will I get my SSI money each month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments via direct deposit.

Wednesday, May 1



Friday, May 31 (for June)

Monday, July 1

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 30 (for September)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 29 (for December)

Why am I getting two SSI payments in May?

The Social Security Administration typically disburses SSI checks on the first of each month. There are a couple of exceptions to the payment schedule.

1. If the first of the month is on a holiday.

2. If the first of the month is on a weekend.

Since June 1 is on a Saturday, June payments are going out a day early. That means your June payment will arrive on Friday, May 31, which also means you won't receive an additional payment in June.

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the normally scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when May payments will arrive.

May 3: Social Security payments for people who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

May 8: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

May 15: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

May 22: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Receive other Social Security benefits? Here's the Social Security payment schedule and the Social Security Disability Insurance payment schedule. Also, here's a Social Security cheat sheet.