Social Security Payments for January 2024: Is Your Check Coming This Week?

The new year is almost here, which means your Social Security checks are getting a cost of living adjustment increase of 3.2%. The first round of January payments will start getting disbursed this week for some beneficiaries. If you're not sure how much more money you're getting, you can check here.

Keep reading to find out when your January Social Security payment should arrive and how your payment date is determined. For more, here's the maximum amount of Social Security money you can receive each month. Also, if you receive Social Security Disability Insurance, here's the payment schedule.

When will my January Social Security check arrive?

Here's the January schedule for when you should receive your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

Dec. 29: January payments for those who receive SSI.

January payments for those who receive SSI. Jan. 3: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.

Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. Jan . 10: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. Jan . 17: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. Jan. 24: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.



How is my Social Security payment date determined?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month, with a few exceptions that we'll explain below.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI payments?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

Those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. For instance, Jan. 1 falls on a holiday, so SSI recipients received their January payments a few days early, on Dec. 29, and their Social Security payments will arrive on Jan 3.

What if my check doesn't arrive on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above, the Social Security Administration advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. After that, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.

This article is updated monthly as payment dates change.