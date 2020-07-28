Some people will get two checks from the IRS in 2020. Find out if you're one of them

Angela Lang/CNET

Tax Day fell on July 15 this year after the IRS postponed the traditional April 15 deadline because of the COVID-19 outbreak. And that's just one of several unconventional policy maneuvers undertaken by the federal government to help struggling Americans during the pandemic -- in addition to issuing a stimulus check and boosting unemployment benefits by $600.

And though the future of those particular two benefits remains unclear, for now, we know that the tax deadline extension will continue to pay off -- at least for some taxpayers. In addition to having provided more time to fill out paperwork, calculate refunds and scrape together payments, the postponement will mean a few more dollars -- in addition to the refunds -- in the form of a second check from the government. Read on to find out if you can expect to receive a second payout from the IRS and when it might show up in your bank account or mailbox.

Why is the IRS sending a second check to some households?

Every year, the IRS pays interest on refunds that take extra time to process, with interest accruing from April 15 until whenever they cut your check (or drop your direct deposit). This year, the interest accrual period began on April 15, as usual -- even if you didn't file until July 15. So, in effect, there was a modest but real advantage to filing later this year.

Who will receive a second check?

Taxpayers eligible for a refund -- who didn't receive it by April 15 -- will accumulate some amount of interest. The sum of that interest may be sent out as a second check or direct deposit.

How much will I get?

As usual, the IRS will pay 5% annual interest, compounded daily through June 30. On July 1, the interest rate decreases to 3%. For every $1,000 due back to you, you can expect to collect about $0.14 in interest per day between April 15 and June 30 and $0.08 a day thereafter.

Is there a catch?

There's always a catch.

"The interest is taxable," said Pamela Lucina, chief fiduciary officer and head of the trust and advisory practice at Northern Trust Wealth Management. "This means you will receive a 1099-INT for 2019 and will pay taxes on it when you file your 2020 return."

When will I get my second check?

The IRS says that the interest payment could be paid in a second check or direct deposit, though it could also be added in to a forthcoming refund. It did not provide a timeframe for the payments.