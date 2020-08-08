Trump's executive stimulus orders official: Are they legal, when they start, what you should know

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday after no agreement was reached between Democrats and Republicans on another stimulus package. The executive action includes deferring payroll tax; extending enhanced unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions; and assisting with student loans.

Even before Friday's missed deadline on an agreement, Trump said he was considering an executive order to push a few specific relief measures through. Trump said Friday that he wouldn't immediately sign an order and that his administration was working in "good faith" to reach an agreement with Democratic leaders. Trump added that he could sign next week, though White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had recommended that Trump move forward with executive action this weekend.

The Republican-proposed HEALS Act left negotiators unable to find common ground on issues like enhanced unemployment benefits, extending a moratorium on evictions, and the amount of relief aid offered to state and local governments. In the wake of the expiration of the CARES Act, lawmakers agree that Americans need more help getting through the financial fallout of the recession caused by the coronavirus.

The latest from Washington is that Trump might seek to repurpose funds that Congress allocated for coronavirus relief this year that haven't yet been spent by state or federal agencies, according to administration officials. Here's everything we know so far about the potential unilateral action.

What Trump's executive order could include

During a press conference on Saturday, Trump gave an overview of the new executive actions. One executive order is a $400 weekly unemployment benefit to replace the $600 weekly benefit that Americans received under the newly-expired CARES Act. Trump also signed executive orders to extend the moratorium on evictions and assist with student loan deferral. The fourth executive order seeks to defer payroll tax payments, starting Aug. 1, retroactively, through December for people earning less than $100,000.

What are the legal limitations?

It might seem like an executive order from the president is the final word -- since the action isn't subject to congressional approval -- but it's more complicated than that. The Constitution gives Congress control over federal spending, so Trump doesn't have the legal authority to issue executive orders about how money should be spent on the coronavirus.

An executive order can act like a federal law in some circumstances, but Congress can pass a new law to override the executive order. However, the new law would be subject to a presidential veto. This happened in 2019 when Trump declared a national emergency at the Mexico border to fund the wall.

Since Trump might seek to use leftover or unspent FEMA funds to pay unemployment benefits unilaterally, it's possible that the executive order could encounter legal challenges. If the executive action is challenged legally, it could further slow the passage of a stimulus package.

"They're being drawn by the lawyers right now," Trump said Friday in a press conference. When asked if he was concerned about the legality of the executive action, the president said, "No, not at all ... well, you always get sued. Everything you do, you get sued."

Trump's executive action regarding the payroll tax payment deferral could also be called into question. During Saturday's press conference, Trump said that if he is re-elected in November, he'll find a way to terminate the tax.

How would an executive order differ from legislation?

So far, the executive actions signed by Trump will cover four topics rather than the large scope of either the Democrats' or Republicans' stimulus proposals. Democrats have said that an executive order won't do the job.

"[An executive order] will leave most people out, will not cover the broad expanse of what's needed, will be litigated in court and awkward and difficult to implement," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Thursday. "It's not a good choice at all. And they [Republicans] admitted that in the room. They said, 'That's not a good choice.'"

Democrats worry that an executive order will be only a temporary fix. For example, suspending payroll tax, according to analysts, would only mean a larger payment for workers in a few months. Schumer said Democrats' concerns extended to evictions and college loan deferrals.

In addition, it's possible an executive order will cover only some people and leave others vulnerable. For example, people close to the Trump administration said the eviction moratorium might focus mostly on preventing families from being evicted due to COVID-19. (More on the state of evictions here.)

