Social Security Payments 2023: When Will Your August Check Arrive?

August Social Security checks are getting disbursed this week for recipients who've received Social Security payments since May 1997 or before. If that's not you, you can expect your payment to arrive in the coming weeks, depending on your birth date. If you receive Supplemental Security Income, that payment will arrive on Aug. 1, separate from your Social Security money.

If you don't receive a payment this week, note that the Social Security Administration disburses its checks in multiple rounds throughout the month. We'll help you find out when your Social Security payment should arrive and tell you how your payment date is determined. If you just started receiving Social Security benefits, learn the best time to begin collecting your benefits and how to pause them for a bigger payout later.

When will I get my August Social Security check?

Here's the August schedule (PDF) for when you should receive your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

Aug. 3: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.

Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. Aug. 9 : Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. Aug. 16 : Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. Aug. 23: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.



How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birth date.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month with a few exceptions we get into below.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. For instance, July 1 fell on a Saturday this year, so SSI recipients received their July payments a day early, on June 30, and their Social Security payments should have arrived on July 3.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before reaching out.



If you still haven't received it, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekday afternoons.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.

This article is updated monthly as payment dates change.