Never Got Your April Social Security Check? What You Should Do

Now that May is here, you might be worried if you never received your Social Security payment in April. Your benefits should arrive around the same time each month, depending on how long you've received benefits and your date of birth.

A late payment doesn't always mean you won't get your money at all, and it can happen for a variety of reasons. For instance, perhaps you closed your bank account or moved. In any event, it's best to call the Social Security Administration to find out what's going on. We'll explain how to do this below.

Here's why your Social Security benefits might be late and what to do about it.

Reasons your Social Security check could be late

Here's why your Social Security payment might not have made it into your bank account last month.

Your banking information has changed: If you recently changed your banking information and didn't update your Social Security account, this could be why you didn't receive your money.

You recently moved: If your address has changed since your last Social Security payment, this could cause a delay in your benefits.

You just applied for benefits: If you recently applied for Social Security benefits, it'll take a couple of months before you begin receiving benefits. Roughly 30 days after applying, you'll receive a letter that shows your anticipated benefits start date.

The Social Security Administration stopped your benefits: The SSA can terminate your benefits if you begin working and your income exceeds the maximum amount allowed. Your benefits can also be suspended if you've been in jail longer than 30 days.

The Social Security offices are experiencing delays: If the Social Security office that handles your payments has a problem, like a staffing shortage, it could potentially delay your benefits.

Check the status of your Social Security benefits

If you applied for benefits but haven't received a letter in the mail and it's been 30 or more days, you can check the status of your application. You'll need to log in to your My Social Security account or create one if you haven't already.

Once you're in, you can see your current claim location, as well as the scheduled hearing date and time.

If it's been more than 30 days and you haven't heard from the Social Security Administration, it may be best to call or visit your local office for more information.

How to report a missing payment

If your Social Security direct deposit didn't arrive in your bank account on the typical scheduled day, call your bank. They might be able to tell you if there's a delay in posting your payment.

If your bank doesn't see any pending payments, it may be time to call the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or contact your local Social Security office. Someone in the office will review your case and if they find a payment is due to you, they will send it.

