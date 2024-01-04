Social Security COLA 2024: Your First Increased Check Is Coming This Month

Starting this month, your Social Security checks will reflect the new cost of living adjustment for 2024. You should see an increase of 3.2% on your monthly payments going forward. This includes anyone who receives Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income.

Each year, the Social Security Administration determines a cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security payments. The COLA is based on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers from the third quarter of the previous year to the third quarter of the current year.

We'll tell you how much to expect from your Social Security checks this year. For more, here's the Social Security payment schedule and the Social Security Disability Insurance payment schedule.

How much will my Social Security payment be with the 2024 COLA increase?

The COLA increase raises Social Security payments by 3.2%. The Social Security Administration says that will raise average monthly payments by more than $50. Here are the new average payments for 2024 based on recipient groups.

Social Security COLA increase 2024 Category Average monthly increase Average 2024 check amount Retiree $58 $1,885 Worker with disabilities $47 $1,530 Senior couple, both receiving benefits $95 $3,067 Widow(er) $55 $1,759 Widow(er) with two children $113 $3,633

When will I see the COLA increase in my Social Security check?

Starting in January 2024, you'll notice the COLA increase on your monthly checks. Checks are disbursed on scheduled Wednesdays each month, so when you get the first increased check depends on your birth date and when you started receiving Social Security benefits.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of January 2024.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of January 2024.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of January 2024.

Payments for Supplemental Security Income recipients generally arrive on the first of each month, unless it's a holiday or weekend, so those payments arrived in December 2023. And if you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, your payment should have arrived on Jan. 3, 2024.

For more details, check out this Social Security cheat sheet that tells you how your benefits work. Also, here's how to apply for SSDI and SSI.