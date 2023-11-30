You're Getting Two SSI Payments in December 2023. Here's Why

If you receive Supplemental Security Income, did you know you're getting two checks in December? We'll tell you when to expect both payments and why you're getting two.

If you're new to receiving benefits or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list the dates you can expect to get your money for the rest of the year. Also, did you know you're getting another cost of living adjustment for 2024? Here's why.

When will I get my SSI money this month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments in December 2023.

Friday, Dec. 1



Friday, Dec. 29

Why am I getting two SSI payments in December?

Typically, the Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of each month. However, there are a couple of exceptions to the payment schedule.

1. If the first of the month is on a holiday.

2. If the first of the month is on a weekend.

Since Jan. 1 is a holiday -- New Year's Day -- January payments are going out a couple of days early. That means your January payment will arrive on Friday, Dec. 29, which also means you won't receive an additional payment in January.

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the normally scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when you can expect your payment for December.

Dec. 1: Social Security payments for people who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

Dec. 13: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Dec. 20: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Dec. 27: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Receive other Social Security benefits? Here's the Social Security payment schedule and the Social Security Disability Insurance payment schedule.