Second stimulus check: 7 biggest takeaways you should know

Angela Lang/CNET

There's renewed hope that a second stimulus payment could be authorized before Election Day. In the most significant development since early August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Department head Steven Mnuchin have agreed to resume negotiations to pass a new economic rescue package, which is expected to include more stimulus money.

As the situation continues to develop (and the presidential debates begin next week), we can cut through many of the complexities and hone in on the most important details to know right now, including where the bill stands today, how quickly you could get paid, and how stimulus payments are reflected on your taxes. This story gets regularly updated.

Angela Lang/CNET

Everyone wants to give you another stimulus check



There's strong bipartisan support to provide another direct payment to people who qualify (more on that below). Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and President Donald Trump, all want a solution that includes a second stimulus check, among other measures in the relief bill (like enhanced unemployment benefits.)

In fact, provisions for a second check have been part of two proposals since the CARES Act passed in March, one authored by Democrats and one by Republicans. And another stimulus check is also expected to be in a new and smaller rescue bill Pelosi has instructed House Democrats to draft. The House of Representatives could vote on the new proposal Oct. 2.

You won't pay taxes on stimulus money

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income, and a payment you get this year will not reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

The IRS could speed the process to send checks

The IRS and Treasury Department sent the the first round of stimulus payments to recipients in 19 days. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he could send them much faster this time, once new legislation is signed.

"I could get out 50 million payments really quickly," and start making payments a week after a bill is signed, Mnuchin said in August. We mapped out how quickly a new check could come.

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

Eligibility rules could change to your advantage



While we think a second stimulus check would largely follow the same guidelines as the first, eligibility requirements are subject to change. It might even benefit your family, if a new stimulus bill redefines who counts as a qualifying dependent.

Other notes on eligibility:

Your adjusted gross income, or AGI

People who aren't required to file taxes -- either because they receive federal benefits or are below the income level to file -- could also get a check. So could SSDI recipients



In the first check, children under 16 counted for $500 apiece toward the total check, but did not receive their own money

The IRS has a plan for who receives a check first



With the first check, the IRS and the Treasury Department sent checks three ways: direct deposit, physical checks and prepaid EIP cards. According to the most recent numbers from the Treasury Department (in June), this is how the nearly 160 million payments break down:

Direct deposit: 75%, or 120 million payments

Paper check: 22%, or 35 million payments

Prepaid EIP debit card: 3%, or 4 million payments

It's expected you'll receive your money fastest with direct deposit, followed by the check and then the EIP card. Read more about priority groups here. The IRS automatically picks the payment method, but is likely to reopen its portal to register for direct deposit if new legislation passes.

We already think we know how much money you could get



If you're still waiting for your first payment or are looking for an estimate for how much a second check could include, you can use our stimulus check calculator to get an idea for how much you, your family and your dependents could expect to receive, especially if qualifications shift with another stimulus check. Our calculator tool doesn't retain your personal details in any way.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Payment details can get complicated, fast



When and if a second stimulus check does arrive, the details will require some unraveling. While some situations are straightforward, other complications about you and your dependents could make it unclear if you're eligible, the size of a check you should expect and when it's coming. Fringe cases abound.

For example:

A group of as many as 9 million people

The IRS didn't send the full monetary amount for some people with dependents

Then there are issues that could delay your check, like if you recently moved and a different process for people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance

There's much more to know about other government payments during the pandemic. Here's what you need to know about a possible interest check from the IRS, the $300 federal unemployment benefit and the administration's payroll tax cut.