Our stimulus check calculator can show you a personalized estimate of your check

The details of the third stimulus check could come into sharper focus as the Senate takes up the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill this week. We know the outlines of the $1,400 payment as it currently stands -- including who may qualify and how much money you could get. The Senate, of course, could change any of those pieces as it works to hit a mid-month deadline for passage of the bill. But we know enough right now about the guidelines to help you quickly estimate the amount of stimulus money you may be eligible for, based on the most recent version of the plan.

With each of the three stimulus checks (you can compare them here), lawmakers have adjusted not just the dollar amount but the eligibility rules around who would qualify. So that you don't have to keep track of all the complicated changes yourself, you can use our payment calculator to plug in your individual information and get a personalized estimate. Among the changed factors determining the size of your payment are citizenship, number of dependents and individual and family income caps.

Here's more information on how you could potentially get a significantly larger third stimulus check, as well as how it's possible to get less money or even none at all. Here's how a third check during tax time could play out. And if you're one of the millions of Americans yet to receive the first or second stimulus check, here's how to claim it on your 2020 tax return. This story is updated often.

Based on the latest version relief bill, some qualifications used to determine the amount you could receive with the first two checks -- including how much money you and your family can earn a year to get the full $1,400 -- will look familiar. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator.) Other qualifications will be new, however, such as a hard cap to receive any money at all.

The bill is not complete yet, so the Senate could still change how the legislation targets the stimulus money. Our calculator tool will give you an idea of the amount you can expect based on the current bill. The stimulus calculator won't store or use your data. Since our calculations are based on the most recent House proposal, it could change again before becoming law.

Proposed $1,400 stimulus calculator Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who would get the full amount, based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI, and when you would completely phase out of receiving a payment. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment would get smaller.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $100,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $150,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $200,000 or more

How new eligibility rules could affect stimulus check calculations

New with economic-relief proposal, all dependents would qualify for a $1,400 payment. Also new: The upper income limit is a hard cap. Above the income ceiling, you no longer qualify for any stimulus money, including for your dependents. With the first two checks, you could hit the cap and still receive money for a dependent.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age would make approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project. Biden's proposal also looks to include families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

How much money can you expect to receive this with the third payment?



To give you an idea of how much you might expect to receive in a third payment using the income guidelines Congress is considering, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of households and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 85,000 and no dependents $840 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $95,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $133,000 and 1 dependent - $1,270 $4,200 AGI of $166,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $200,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $0







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $133,000 and 2 dependents - $1,904 $5,600 AGI of $166,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $3,808 AGI of $200,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0

For more information on stimulus checks, here's how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, what to do if you're missing any stimulus money and here are the important things to know about stimulus checks and your taxes.