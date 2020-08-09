New stimulus check isn't done yet. Here's how your eligibility could change if a relief bill passes

Sarah Tew/CNET

Washington lawmakers were unable to agree to the final terms of a new economic relief bill by the Senate's Aug. 7 deadline, spurring President Donald Trump to enter the conversation by signing three memoranda and one new executive order of questionable legality on Saturday.

A new round of financial aid for qualifying people now hinges on whether a new stimulus bill will pass at all. A second direct payment for as much as $1,200 seems to be a point of consensus on both sides, though the Democratic-authored Heroes Act (which passed in the House of Representatives in May) provides more than three times the financial aid as the Republican-fronted HEALS Act.

What's it going to take to get your stimulus check and other benefits? Compromise.

"We said we'd come down a trillion. You go up a trillion. Meet us halfway and we'll be able to have an agreement that meets the needs of the American people," House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on Fox News. "We need to come to agreement. We've got to meet halfway."

We break down who could or couldn't get a second stimulus check if the package goes through. And if you're interested, here's how each partisan proposal for the next stimulus bill compares. We update this story frequently.

Who would get a stimulus check if the HEALS Act is passed?

There may be continued discussions over stimulus relief remain possible in the coming week. If the HEALS Act becomes law, it would largely replicate the payment eligibility set out in the earlier CARES Act, with a new allowance for dependents:

A single US resident with an adjusted gross income, or AGI, less than $99,000

A head of a household earning under $146,500

A couple filing jointly without children and earning less than $198,000

A dependent of any age



Under the CARES Act, the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger; college students under 24 years old weren't eligible to receive a check. The Republican proposal would exclude people in prison and people who recently died from qualifying for a check. The bill would also prohibit creditors and banks from seizing the payment to pay debts.

The Heroes Act's vision for stimulus check eligibility



The Democratic proposal offers broader eligibility parameters in the Heroes Act, which was advanced by the House of Representatives on May 15. Although Senate Republicans and President Trump oppose the plan, we can look to this bill to see the Democratic position on the upper limits of who might qualify in a broad proposal:

Individuals who made less than $99,000 according to the adjusted gross income from their 2018 or 2019 taxes (whichever was most recently filed)

College students, dependents over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents

Families of up to five people, for a cap of $6,000 per family

SSDI recipients

People who aren't US citizens but do file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number

Here's who didn't get a stimulus check with the CARES Act



Under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded from receiving the first payment:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress reach a deal on the eligibility requirements?

Right now, the timeline for continued discussions remains up in the air. While Republican and Democratic negotiators have met daily to work out the details of the new stimulus package, the two sides remain far apart. If talks resume and they reach an agreement, the House of Representatives and Senate could still hold votes next week on the bill.

As such, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have pushed back the start of their chambers' August breaks. After the sides reach an agreement, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

And while we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea when a check could be sent, if a new bill passes.

