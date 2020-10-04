New stimulus check eligibility: Democrats and Republicans agree on this qualification

Angela Lang/CNET

We're one step closer to knowing who will be eligible for a second stimulus check in the final coronavirus relief bill, which could be fleshed out as soon as this week, The Washington Post reported. As negotiations continue on another rescue bill, the passage late last week of the House of Representatives' new Heroes 2.0 proposal shines a light on one area where Democrats and Republicans agree.

The new, trimmed-back version of the Democratic-backed Heroes Act changes an important point on eligibility from the original House bill in May that could provide families more stimulus money overall. Both this bill and the GOP-penned HEALS Act from July expand the definition of who counts as a dependent. (For the record, here's how the IRS defines an adult in terms of stimulus checks).

While neither Heroes nor HEALS is expected to become law, the agreement sends a strong signal that one hurdle in receiving a second stimulus payment may be resolved. It's unclear how President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and current hospitalization may affect the timeline for passing new coronavirus relief legislation, but we'll keep a close eye on the situation and update this story accordingly.

Meanwhile, keep reading for a primer on eligibility and use the stimulus check calculator to an estimate how the change could affect your family.

How additional dependents could boost your family's total sum

Not enough dependents were eligible for any money at all under the CARES Act, Republicans and Democrats both agree. Dependents aged 16 and younger were allotted $500 as part of the family payment, but new proposals from both sides of the aisle want to expand the definition of a dependent to include people regardless of age -- that means college students and adult dependents.

The new Democratic proposal (the revised Heroes Act) and the Republican HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent you claim on your taxes no matter the age, with no specified cap on the number of dependents. That's a change from the original Democratic proposal to extend $1,200 each, for up to three dependents (a $6,000 cap).

Will you qualify for the second stimulus check? What we know

It's likely that if a second stimulus check emerges, it'll follow many of the guidelines from the CARES Act that governed the first check, but draw some changes from the revised Heroes Act and HEALS Act proposals, neither of which is law.

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be covered by the final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000 (Same as CARES) Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500 (Same as CARES) Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000 (Same as CARES) Dependents of any age As defined by your tax filing (HEALS proposal; and revised Heroes Act) US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Likely, with payments handled by each territory's tax authority (CARES) SSDI and tax nonfilers Likely, but with an extra step to file (more below) Disqualified group Unlikely to be covered by the final bill Noncitizens who pay taxes Proposed in Heroes Act, unlikely to pass in Senate Incarcerated people Excluded under CARES Act People who owe child support Included in Heroes proposal, but excluded under CARES

What do your taxes have to do with eligibility?



For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly intertwined. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is adjusted gross income, or AGI, which determines how much of the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples you could receive if you meet the other requirements.

Our stimulus check calculator can show you how much money you could potentially expect from a second check based on your most recent tax filing. Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

An extra step that nonfilers may need to take



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in either 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, nonfilers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their checks. The IRS is reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall in this category but have not requested their payment to notify them they may be due a payment.

Could SSDI recipients receive another stimulus check?



Those who are part of the Social Security Disability Insurance program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients would not receive their payments through their Direct Express card, which the government usually uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or through a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

These groups were not included in the first stimulus round



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24.

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

People who are incarcerated.

People who died since the previous tax filing. (Their families may not collect on their behalf and are expected to return the payment.)

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.