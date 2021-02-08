More stimulus check details emerge: New payment size and qualifications, speedier timeline

Sarah Tew/CNET

A third stimulus check for $1,400 per person may seem almost inevitable as part of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but the truth is that some important details about who would and wouldn't get the full $1,400 are anything but finalized. With that maximum for qualified adults and potentially their dependents too, that $1,400 stimulus money could quickly add up for families (estimate your new stimulus total here).

But the issue at hand is whether to target the stimulus checks to block high-income earners from receiving a payment. That would likely change the stimulus check formula. Democrats are reportedly split on the matter, and new suggestions for income limits are in flux. Meanwhile, Democrats have lined up a political maneuver that could bypass Republican opposition and pass the bill, along with the next stimulus check.

Meanwhile, people are still wondering what they should do if they didn't get all or part of the first two payments, what would happen if the third check were to arrive in the middle of tax season -- would it affect your tax refunds and returns? -- and how you can set yourself up to potentially get the next check faster. This story has been updated wth new information.

What's going on with a 'targeted' stimulus check today?

Biden is set on a $1,400 stimulus check maximum per person, but also wants to "target" the recipient list so "folks making $300,000 don't get any windfall," Biden said Feb. 5.

If the third payment uses the same stimulus check formula as the first two checks, our stimulus calculator for the third check shows how a person with an adjusted gross income, or AGI, of $102,900 per year could still get a partial payment of $5, for example. Dependents could cause the check amount to soar.

One way to keep high-income earners from getting a check would be to lower the upper income limit on who can receive one. Democrats are at odds over how to do this and where the lines should be drawn in a way that doesn't hurt middle income earners, or people in expensive areas -- like New York or the San Francisco Bay Area -- who still make far below the local median income. Our stimulus check article explains more.

"I strongly oppose lowering income eligibility for direct payments from $75,000 to $50,000 for individuals and $150,000 to $100,000 for couples. In these difficult times, ALL working class people deserve the full $1,400. Last I heard, someone making $55,000 a year is not 'rich,'" Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted Saturday.

"There's a discussion right now about what that threshold will look like," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday in a press briefing. "That will be worked through Congress."

A new stimulus check could be approved sooner than initially expected

The COVID-19 stimulus bill could clear the House of Representatives in two weeks and go to the Senate before the end of February, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have their way. If their plan to use a powerful political tool works, a third stimulus check could conceivably arrive in early March for the first wave of recipients. But whenever the bill does pass (assuming that happens), it doesn't mean everyone would get their funds immediately.

There are many variables that could affect you personally. For example, the 2020 tax season could have a dramatic effect on how and when you get your next payment -- we'll just have to see how it all pans out. Meanwhile, we've mapped out some dates the IRS and Treasury could start sending the next stimulus check, depending on who you are.

How quickly would the IRS process the third payment? Could there be another deadline?



The IRS and the Department of the Treasury set a blistering pace to deliver the second stimulus checks, starting within days of former President Donald Trump signing December's stimulus bill. They had no choice. The language of the bill provided only a 17-day window to send the checks. There were millions of direct deposit errors, and now anyone missing stimulus money will have to claim it as part of filing 2020 taxes. (Yes, even people who don't otherwise file taxes.)

It's too soon to say if the IRS would automatically send a third check to recipients as it has done with the second stimulus checks, or if the money would be wrapped up into a Recovery Rebate Credit or something like it. We walk through more possible scenarios for the third stimulus check timeline here.

Could you get your third check faster?

Possibly. Your stimulus check and taxes are tightly intertwined. There are some important things to know about how your taxes can affect whether you'd qualify or not, depending on both the eligibility rules and your 2020 adjusted gross income. But taxes are now also tied to any missing stimulus money you might have to claim or trace. If you file your taxes sooner, you can get a refund (plus missing stimulus money) faster than if you, for example, file a tax extension. We also recommend setting up direct deposit with the IRS to get a catch-up payment faster -- and potentially get a new stimulus check faster, too. And if you moved recently, better let the IRS and USPS know.

Could other stimulus check qualifications change with the next payment?

Besides possibly lowering the income cap to qualify, Biden has proposed two changes that have been popular among Democratic lawmakers. The first would expand qualifications to dependents of any age, including 13.5 million more people, according to the People's Policy Project. That includes college students, older adult relatives and dependents of all ages with disabilities (not just those under 17 years old).

The second change to eligibility would include all "mixed-status households" with one or more family members who aren't US citizens. An example would be parents who aren't US citizens, but their US-born children are. The second stimulus checks made families with one US-citizen spouse eligible.

Some households could get more money next time, even with a targeted check

A larger maximum total per person is an obvious way your household would see more money from a third check over the second, but there's more to it than that. Since the upper limit for the second check was $600 per adult, with an extra $600 per child dependent (according to the IRS' formula), more people hit the upper income limit for receiving a second payment. And that means they didn't actually qualify to get any stimulus money at all.

A third stimulus check could make more groups of people eligible to receive money (namely noncitizens who pay taxes), and bring a larger total check to qualified individuals and their families, including possible $1,400 payments to dependents. A change to your circumstances might also mean you qualify for more money this time. Here are other ways a third stimulus check could put more money in your pocket.

Here's how some people could get less stimulus check money

A targeted income limit is only one way a household could get less stimulus check money than the total, whatever it winds up being. We explore that here, including ways that changes in your personal life could have an effect.

For more information about stimulus checks, here's other funding that could be in the next stimulus package, how to estimate your third stimulus check and everything your stimulus check has to do with taxes (and the other way around).