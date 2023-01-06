Minimum Wage by State: Base Pay Rising in Over Half of US States in 2023

The minimum wage went up in 23 states on Jan. 1, 2023. Those increases, which benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, ranged from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska.

Some were the result of automatic adjustments, while others came via new state laws or ballot initiatives.

"The biggest factor in the minimum wage adjustments for 2023 is the high rate of inflation seen in the last year," Deirdre Kennedy, senior payroll analyst at the data research firm Wolters Kluwer, said in a statement. "Different states are setting their own rules, including a cap on the percentage minimum wage can increase."

Washington state continues to have the nation's highest base hourly rate, going from $14.49 in 2022 to $15.74 at the start of 2023.

Read on to find out what the current minimum wage is in your state, as well as where the federal minimum wage came from and arguments for and against raising it.

What's the minimum wage in my state?

Nearly two dozen states increased their minimum wage on Jan. 1, when measures that passed last year went into effect. (Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and Oregon are slated to bump up their base pay by September.)



Below is a table with the minimum wage in all 50 states and Washington, DC, according to data from the Department of Labor and human resources company Paycor.



Individual cities and municipalities may have a minimum wage that's higher than the state level. In addition, 20 states have a minimum wage that's equal to or below the federal rate -- or have no minimum at all. In those cases, the federal minimum of $7.25 is the default pay rate.

State Minimum wage in 2022 Minimum wage in 2023 Alabama No state minimum

Alaska $10.34 $10.85 Arizona $12.80 $13.85 Arkansas $11

California $14 for businesses with 25 or fewer employees, $15 for businesses with 26 or more employees $15.50 for all businesses Colorado $12.56 $13.65 Connecticut $14 $15 (as of July 1, 2023) Delaware $10.50 $11.75 Washington, DC $15.20, $5.35 for tipped employees $15.20, $6 for tipped employees (as of Jan. 1, 2023), $8 for tipped employees (as of July 1, 2023) Florida $11 $12 (as of Sept. 1, 2023) Georgia $5.15

Hawaii $10.10

Idaho $7.25

Illinois $12 $13 Indiana $7.25

Iowa $7.25

Kansas $7.25

Kentucky $7.25

Louisiana No state minimum

Maine $12.75 $13.80 Maryland $12.50 $13.25 Massachusetts $14.25 $15 Michigan $9.87 $10.10 Minnesota $10.33 $10.59 Mississippi No state minimum

Missouri $11.15 $12 Montana $9.20 $9.95 Nebraska $9 $10.50 Nevada $9.50 if the employee is offered benefits, $10.50 if not $10.25 for companies that offer benefits, $11.25 for those that don't (effective July 1, 2023) New Hampshire No state minimum

New Jersey $13 $14.13, $12.93 for seasonal employees and those at companies with fewer than six employees New Mexico $11.50 $12 New York $13.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County) $14.20 in Upstate New York North Carolina No state minimum

North Dakota No state minimum

Ohio $9.30 $10.10 Oklahoma $7.25

Oregon $13.50, Portland metro area: $14.75, nonurban areas $12.50 Will be adjusted on July 1, 2023, for urban and nonurban areas based on an increase to the US city average for the Consumer Price Index Pennsylvania No state minimum

Rhode Island $12.25 $13 South Carolina No state minimum

South Dakota $9.95 $10.80 Tennessee No state minimum

Texas No state minimum

Utah No state minimum

Vermont $12.55 $13.18 Virginia $11 $12 Washington $14.49 $15.74 West Virginia $8.75

Wisconsin No state minimum

Wyoming $5.15



These states have passed legislation to reach a $15 minimum wage in the coming years:

New Jersey (2024).

Delaware (2025).

Illinois (2025).

Maryland (2025).

Rhode Island (2025).

Florida (2026).

Virginia (2026).

What is the federal minimum wage?

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.



While many states require employers to pay more, $7.25 is the default in the 20 states with a minimum wage that's either equal to or below the federal rate, or that have no minimum.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order instituting a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors.

Who earns minimum wage?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that hourly paid workers earning the federal minimum wage (or less) made up 1.4% of the American workforce in 2021.

They live in both rural and urban areas, according to the Economic Policy Institute, with 44.8% working full-time and over half (54.9%) age 25 or older.

More than 40% of minimum-wage earners have at least some college experience.

What is the case for raising the federal minimum wage?

Signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act established a mandatory federal minimum wage of 25 cents an hour.



The minimum wage initially kept pace with inflation, but that stopped in the late 1960s. If it still followed that trend, the base hourly wage in this country would be over $23 an hour, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Currently, a worker receiving the federal minimum wage and working 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, earns about $15,080 before taxes. In 2022, the national poverty guideline for a family of two was $18,310 a year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In an April 2021 Pew Research Center poll, more than six in 10 respondents (62%) said they support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

What is the case against raising the minimum wage?

Lower-paying entry-level jobs are needed "to start a worker's ascent up the career ladder," according to the US Chamber of Commerce.

"If they cannot get on the ladder because the minimum wage cuts off the first rung, they may be prevented from climbing their way up the ladder to bigger and better jobs," the organization testified in 2021.

"A higher minimum wage in a high-income, tech-heavy city like Seattle may not spell doom for small businesses there because they should have more latitude to pass the increased cost on to their customers," it added. "But that same latitude does not apply in Oxford, Mississippi."



Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would also reduce employment by 1.4 million, according to a 2021 report by the Congressional Budget Office, and increase the federal deficit $54 billion over the next decade.

