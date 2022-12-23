Your Social Security Check Is Getting a Big Increase in January. Here's How Much

We're just a few days away from the start of 2023, when retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their benefits: Monthly checks are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October.



That's the largest hike since the all-time record of 11.2%, set back in 1981.

"A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.



In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since it was introduced in 1975. The 2022 COLA, in comparison, was only 5.9%.

The adjustment is determined annually by shifts in the Consumer Price Index, which charts year-over-year price fluctuations for goods and services. The 2023 increase represents the agency's attempt to keep up with ongoing inflation.



Read on to learn all about 2023 Social Security benefits, including how much more you'll be getting and when the increase will appear in your check.

What is COLA?

Since 1975, Social Security benefits have been modified annually based on fluctuations in inflation, as determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is determined by comparing the average CPI-W in the months of the third quarter of the current year to the same timeframe in the year prior.



"The COLA increase is a valuable feature that keeps retirees from truly being tied to a 'fixed income' when managing expenses," Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, told CNET.



The CPI-W was 8.5% in July and dipped down to 8.3% in August before hitting 8.2% in September.

How much will Social Security benefits increase in 2023?

The 2023 COLA is 8.7%. Here's how that breaks down for different groups, according to the Social Security Administration (PDF).





Category Average monthly increase Average 2023 check Retiree $146 $1,827 Worker with disabilities $119 $1,483 Senior couple, both receiving benefits $238 $2,972 Widow(er) $137 $1,704 Widow(er) with two children $282 $3,520

Beneficiaries should have received letters detailing their specific benefit rate for 2023. If you missed the letter, you can still verify your increase via the My Social Security website.

When will I see the increase in my Social Security check?

The COLA goes into effect with December benefits, which appear in checks delivered in January 2023.



Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date. So if you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which, in 2023, is Jan. 25.

