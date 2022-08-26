President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday that student loan holders could receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness came as good news to many of the 45 million Americans with federal student loans, as did his extension of the current payment moratorium "one final time" through Dec. 31.

While many borrowers took advantage of the pause, some continued to make payments during the freeze, taking advantage of the zero percent interest rate to chip away at their principal.



Under Biden's plan, borrowers who qualify are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation -- up to $20,000 if they're federal Pell Grant recipients. That's expected to wipe clear the balances of 15 million borrowers, or roughly a third of all Americans carrying federal student loans.



But what if you were making payments during the pandemic only to find that your debt potentially could've been erased? According to the Federal Office of Student Aid, borrowers can request a refund of any payments they made on student loans since the loan forbearance began on March 13, 2020.



Here's what you need to know about refunds for loan payments made during the pandemic.



How do I request a refund of my student loan payments?

To request a refund of any payments made since March 13, 2020, the Department of Education recommends you contact your specific loan servicer to request a refund. (More than 40% of all student loans in the US are managed by Nelnet.)



A word of caution: Many borrower sites have been experiencing delays because of the number of visitors. On Thursday, Nelnet tweeted borrowers may want to hold off calling because of "heavy phone volume."

If you are reaching out, have details about your loan and payments on hand, including how much you paid and the dates of your payments. And be prepared for a long call: Redditors on the Student Loans subreddit report they were on the phone for several hours working through the process.

The Department of Education's Federal Office of Student Aid website also has information on the loan services and forgiveness plan, although the site has also been experiencing lags because of the high volume of traffic after Biden's announcement.

What kind of loans are eligible for payment refunds?

If you've been making payments on federal loans from the Department of Education, you may request a refund of some or all made since the loan forbearance took effect on March 13, 2020.



Payments on other types of loans -- non-defaulted Perkins and Health Education Assistance Loans (HEAL) not owned by the Department of Education, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) not held by the Department of Education and private student loans are not eligible for refunds.



If I get a refund, will the debt forgiveness be applied to my pre-pandemic loan amount?

Yes, according to The Wall Street Journal, as long as you meet all the other qualifications.

What If I paid off my loans entirely during the pause?

Several borrowers who paid off their debt during the pandemic said on Twitter that their loan servicers told them that if they received a refund, their loans would be reopened and the forgiveness applied to the revised balance.

The Department of Education has said borrowers who paid off all their federal student loans since March 13, 2020, still qualify for debt forgiveness, the Wall Street Journal reported.



CNET hasn't heard back from the department to verify this information yet, however. We recommend you talk with your loan servicer.