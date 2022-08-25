How to Apply for $10K-$20K Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is canceling as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who meet income guidelines. The administration is also extending the pause on repaying student loans till January 2023.

While some borrowers may automatically see their debt forgiven by the Department of Education without taking any additional steps, many more will need to apply for forgiveness. We'll explain below.

Keep reading to find out if you're eligible for Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan and how to apply. For more information, here's everything you need to know about student loan forgiveness.

First, find out if you're eligible for student loan debt forgiveness

Under Biden's plan, the Department of Education will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individual borrowers who make below $125,000 per year, or less than $250,000 for married borrowers or those who are heads of households.

You may also be eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief if you received federal Pell grants while enrolled in college.

You may need to fill out an application for student loan debt forgiveness

Whether you need to apply for student loan debt forgiveness or if the Education Department will automatically wipe out the amount you qualify for depends on if the Department of Education has your income information. If the department does have your income data, it said you won't need to do anything further because it will automatically forgive the debt you qualify for.

If the department doesn't have your income details on file, the Biden administration will have an application you can fill out to supply the information the department needs to cancel your debt.

James Martin/CNET

When will the debt forgiveness application be available?

The application will be available "in the weeks ahead" the Education Department said, before the pause on federal student loan repayments ends, which is Dec. 31.

You can find out when the application is available by going to the Department of Education subscription page and signing up to receive federal student loan borrower updates.

We'll update this story with more details when the application is available.

