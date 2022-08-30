I Bonds' Record-High Rates Are Worth the Hassle: How to Purchase Savings Bonds Online

Soaring inflation in the first half of 2022 has brought renewed attention to I bonds, US savings bonds with an interest rate that's tied to inflation. On May 1, the Treasury announced the highest rate ever for I bonds, a whopping 9.62%.

That record-high rate for I bonds lasts for six months, as long as you buy them before Oct. 28, 2022. And since I bond rates are set based on the previous six months' of inflation, high inflation from this past spring and summer indicates the next six-month rate will likely be fairly high as well.



Unfortunately, TreasuryDirect -- the required website for purchasing savings bonds -- has not responded well to I bonds' newfound popularity. After the 9.62% interest rate was announced, the whole TreasuryDirect system crashed from the resultant traffic.

After a little frustration and persistence, I was able to navigate the TreasuryDirect system to buy my own I bond -- and you can too. Read on to learn exactly how to purchase Series I savings bonds, step by step.

For more helpful info on investing, check out these five smart tips for beginning investors and learn how financial robo-advisors work.

How do I buy I bonds?

I bonds are sold electronically through TreasuryDirect, and all Americans can purchase up to $10,000 per year. Additional paper I bonds can only be purchased with your tax refund, up to $5,000 per year.

To purchase Series I savings bonds electronically, you first need to create an account at TreasuryDirect. Despite the site's name, you should not expect anything simple, straightforward or efficient.

The site looks like it was designed back in 1998, when Series I savings bonds were introduced. It makes you jump through a bunch of hoops to register and buy I bonds, but stick with it and you'll get there. (Maybe.) I definitely recommend using a laptop or desktop instead of a phone browser.

Visit TreasuryDirect.gov and click on the green Open an Account link

and click on the green link Under "Individual/Personal" click the TreasuryDirect signup link

signup link Review the information you'll need to open an account: Social Security number; e-mail address; bank account and routing numbers

TreasuryDirect/Screenshot by Peter Butler Click the blue Apply Now button



button Select the "Individual" radio button and click Submit

Enter your personal information, including email address and bank details and click Submit

Review your info and click Submit

Select a personalized image and caption (security measure) and Submit

(security measure) and Choose a password and answer three security questions (I suggest recording your answers somewhere) and Submit again

and answer (I suggest recording your answers somewhere) and again TreasuryDirect will then email you an account number that is one letter followed by nine numbers. Record your account number.

that is one letter followed by nine numbers. Record your account number. Go to the home page again and click on the TreasuryDirect login link , then click the orange Login button

, then click the orange button Enter the account number that was emailed to you and hit Submit

that was emailed to you and hit Since it's your first login, TreasuryDirect will email you again with a one-time passcode -- check your email (and hang in there!)

-- check your email (and hang in there!) Enter your passcode and click "Register this computer" to avoid the one-time password at future logins

and click "Register this computer" to avoid the one-time password at future logins Enter your password . You can't paste it. You can't even type it! You need to enter it using your mouse and a virtual keyboard (sorry, fellow users of password managers

. You can't paste it. You can't even type it! You need to enter it using your mouse and a virtual keyboard (sorry, fellow users of Exhale -- you're in

Be warned: the site may be more than a little bit finicky. On my first click after registering, I was summarily kicked out of the site, with the message "TreasuryDirect is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you try again later."

I wasn't able to log in for a couple of hours, but I finally completed the task I came for -- buying Series I savings bonds. Here's how:

TreasuryDirect/Screenshot by Peter Butler After logging in, click BuyDirect at the top of the page

at the top of the page Under Savings Bonds , click the radio button for "Series I" then click Submit

, click the radio button for "Series I" then click On the BuyDirect page, enter the bond amount you'd like to purchase, any exact amount to the penny from $25 to $10,000 .

. As an optional step , you can set up recurring I bond purchases at various time intervals like weekly or monthly

, you can set up recurring I bond purchases at various time intervals like weekly or monthly Confirm that your banking account info is correct and hit Submit

Review the terms of your purchase once more and hit Submit for a final time

You just bought an I bond!

To no one's surprise, the result may feel anticlimactic -- you'll need to wait one additional business day for the bond to show up in your TreasuryDirect account. But then it's yours to keep or sell (after a year) whenever you'd like.

How do I buy an I bond for a child?

If you want to buy I bonds for a child, click the blue Add New Registration button on the BuyDirect purchase page. Then, create a linked "Minor Account" before completing your purchase, following the same registration steps above.

Minor accounts are custodial accounts that can only be accessed by the primary account holder, that is, the parent or adult who opened the account. You can also use the Add New Registration button to buy gift I bonds for anyone with a Social Security number who is eligible.

What about buying paper I bonds?

You can only purchase paper I bonds when filing your tax return. You'll do this by filling out IRS Form 8888, Allocation of Refund, which is included in all leading tax software.

You can designate up to $5,000 per year total toward paper I bonds for you and your spouse and/or two other recipients. Your paper bonds will be mailed about three weeks after the IRS processes your return.

US Treasury

How do I cash out I bonds?

To cash out, or redeem, your electronic I bonds, you'll need to again log on to TreasuryDirect. Once you're on your My Account page:

Click the ManageDirect link at the top of the page

link at the top of the page Select the type of security (savings bonds) that you'd like to redeem and click Submit

Select all the individual I bonds that you'd like to cash out (up to 50 at a time) and click Submit

Choose the destination for your money on the Redemption Request or Multiple Redemption Request page and click Review

Review your information and Submit to complete the redemption

to complete the redemption You've redeemed your bond(s) and your money is on its way

You can cash out paper I bonds at most banks with physical branches, though your options there are dwindling.

If you don't have access to in-person banking, you can mail your paper bonds to Treasury Retail Securities Services, P.O. Box 9150, Minneapolis, MN 55480-9150 along with FS Form 1522 from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

You'll still need to provide account and routing numbers to cash out a paper bond through the mail. If you don't have a bank account, many prepaid debit cards include account and routing numbers that you can use with paper or electronic I bonds.

Remember, you need to wait at least one year to cash out an I bond. If possible, it's a good idea to wait five years or more to redeem this investment. If you cash it in before five years are up, you'll miss out on the last three months of interest earned.

For more low-risk investments, check out our lists of best high-yield savings accounts and best CD rates.