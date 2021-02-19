How much of the $1,400 stimulus check will you get? Calculate your total now

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US is on its way to a $1.9 trillion stimulus package for mid-March. It's expected to include $1,400 stimulus checks for qualifying individuals and families. With Democrats planning to speed the bill through using a powerful budgeting tool, you could have your next stimulus check in your bank account in a month's time.

Some of the eligibility requirements have already changed dramatically -- from citizenship and number of dependents to individual and family income caps. More could change between now and that March date, but we know enough right now to help you calculate your total share in the next payment.

To help you quickly estimate your total, we've updated our stimulus check calculator based on the most recent proposal (PDF). Here's more information on how you could potentially get a significantly larger third stimulus check, as well as how it's possible to get less money or even nothing. We also illustrate how a shift in the stimulus formula could affect your total share. And here's how a third check during tax time could play out. This story has been updated with new information.

Use this stimulus check calculator for a 'targeted' $1,400 payment



Under the latest House plan (PDF), some qualifications used for the first two checks -- including how much money you and your family can earn a year to get the full $1,400 -- will look familiar. Other qualifications will be new, however, such as a hard cap to receive any money at all. Our calculator tool will give you an idea of the amount you can expect. The stimulus calculator won't store or use your data. Note that our calculations are based on the most recent House proposal and could change again before becoming law.

Proposed $1,400 stimulus calculator Use details from your 2020 or 2021 tax return 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who would get the full amount under this House proposal, based on your adjusted gross income, or AGI, and when would you completely phase out of a payment. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment would get smaller.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $100,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $150,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $200,000 or more

How eligibility rule changes may affect stimulus calculations

New with President Joe Biden's proposal, all dependents would qualify for a $1,400 payment. Also new: The upper income limit is a hard cap. Above the income ceiling you no longer qualify for any money, including for dependents. With the first two checks, you could hit the cap and still receive money for a dependent.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age would make approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project. Biden's proposal also looks to include families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus check No. 3: What you need to know

What could you expect to receive for a payment



To give you an idea for how much you might expect tor receive in a third payment using the income guidelines Congress is considering, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of housesholds and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 85,000 and no dependents $840 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $95,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $133,000 and 1 dependent - $1,270 $4,200 AGI of $166,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $200,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $0







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $133,000 and 2 dependents - $1,904 $5,600 AGI of $166,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $3,808 AGI of $200,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0

For more information on stimulus checks, here's how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, what to do if you're missing any stimulus money and all the important things you need to know about stimulus checks and your taxes.