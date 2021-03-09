Everything to know about the third stimulus check: Timeline, IRS calculations and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

A third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person could become real this week, as Congress works to finish up the final COVID-19 relief package and get to the President Joe Biden to sign in the coming days. While there's an outside chance details on the new stimulus payment could change before the bill becomes law, the Senate already made notable modifications that affect who would qualify for a new check, how much stimulus money they could get and when the new check could arrive.

We also have a good idea of how the third payment compares to the previous $600 and $1,200 checks approved in 2020, such as how your dependents count this time, changes to eligibility based on citizenship and how tax season could be a huge determining factor in whether you'll get a payment and when.

Here's everything we know so far, including how the next bill could total more than just $1,400 for your family. For more on stimulus checks, here's guidance on how to claim any missing stimulus money and information on determining if you may need to file an IRS payment trace. This story is frequently updated.

When will the check be officially approved?

Right now, it looks like Congress will meet its deadline for President Joe Biden to sign the stimulus bill by March 14, the date current federal unemployment benefits expire. When your check may arrive is a bit more complicated. However, we've mapped out some possibilities for which groups could start to get their $1,400 by the end of March or in early April -- and how long delivery of the checks could last.

What's the income limit for a third check?

The third stimulus check comes with a $1,400-per-person maximum. To "target" or restrict the third check to lower- and middle-income households, the legislation is likely to include eligibility rules that exclude individuals and families at the highest income levels. An individual with an AGI (adjusted gross income) of at least $80,000 a year would hit the payment cutoff, as would a head of household earning $120,000 and a couple filing jointly with an AGI of $160,000.

However, any dependent a taxpayer claims could qualify for a $1,400 payment. But unlike the first two stimulus payments, people above the hard upper limit wouldn't be able to get a partial check by having dependents. Here's how the stimulus check formula would work. If you want to see for yourself, try our stimulus calculator for the third check.

Stimulus check income limits (March 6 version)

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Single taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

More dependents could get a stimlulus check this time



The new stimulus bill would open the qualifications to roughly 13.5 million more dependents for a third stimulus payment -- for $1,400 apiece -- than the first two payments did by expanding the definition of a dependent. With the new check, any dependent -- child or adult -- would count toward a payment. With the first check and the second, Congress included children age 16 and under but excluded dependents 17 and older.

Who would not qualify for check?

With the new upper income limits the Senate agreed to on Saturday, more than 16 million people who would have qualified for the third check under the House plan would be excluded with the Senate bill, according to the the Institute on Taxaxtion and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank. There are also several ways you could get less stimulus check money than the total approved by Congress. We explore that here, including changes in your personal life that may have an effect, such as if you got a raise in the past year or if you claim fewer dependents this time around. Here's who might not qualify for a new stimulus check.

What could delay the third payment?

Outside of Congress, the IRS has a full plate now that we're in the middle of tax season, with an April 15 deadline for taxpayers to submit their returns. It can take months for the IRS to process the payments, even without being stretched thin because of the ongoing pandemic, a backlog from 2019's taxes and the job of processing another round of stimulus payments -- using a new formula -- for more than 100 million households. Here's what to know about stimulus checks and taxes. Read more below for which tax year the IRS will use for you.

Will the IRS use my 2019 or 2020 taxes to calculate my stimulus payment?

Tax season and the timing of a third stimulus check will most likely overlap. What that means is that the IRS will likely base your total on income from either your 2020 or 2019 tax return, whichever it has on hand when it determines the size of your payment. If you qualify for the full $1,400 based on your 2020 taxes, but your check was lower because the IRS based it on your 2019 taxes, you'd have to claim the difference when you file in 2022.

Here's how your check could be affected if you file for a tax extension, and what would happen if the IRS pushes the tax deadline past April 15.

How long will the IRS have to send my payment?



The IRS and the Department of the Treasury took just days to deliver the second stimulus checks, starting shortly after former President Donald Trump signed December's stimulus bill. They had no choice: The language of the bill provided only a 17-day window to send the checks. There were millions of direct deposit errors, and now anyone missing stimulus money will have to claim it as part of filing their 2020 taxes. (Yes, even people who don't otherwise file taxes.)

The IRS would have until Dec. 31, 2021 to automatically send a third check to recipients, with taxpayers and non-filers alike claiming any missing money as a Recovery Rebate Credit or something like it, in 2022. Here are more possible scenarios for the third stimulus check timeline here.

Can I do anything to get my payment faster?



Your stimulus check and taxes are tightly intertwined. There are some important things to know about how your taxes can affect whether you'd qualify for a third stimulus check, depending on both the eligibility rules and your 2020 adjusted gross income. But taxes are now also tied to any missing stimulus money from the first two checks that you might have to claim or trace. Some members of Congress have asked the IRS to postpone this year's tax-filing deadline, but we haven't heard more on this.

If you file your taxes sooner, you can get a refund (plus missing stimulus money) faster than if you, for example, file a tax extension. We also recommend setting up direct deposit with the IRS to get a catch-up payment faster -- and potentially get a new stimulus check faster, too. If you moved recently, it's important to let the IRS and USPS know.

How could qualifications expand?

While the hard income cap will disqualify millions, the third stimulus check would also extend qualifications to dependents of any age. That includes college students, older adult relatives and dependents of all ages with disabilities (not just those under 17 years old.)

The second change to eligibility would include all "mixed-status households" with one or more family members who aren't US citizens. An example would be parents who aren't US citizens, but their US-born children are. The second stimulus checks made families with one US-citizen spouse eligible. However, it doesn't appear people who are undocumented workers would qualify for a stimulus check in the third round.

Why others could expect a larger payment this time

A larger maximum total per person is an obvious way your household would see more money from a third check, but there's more to it than that. Since the upper limit for the second check was $600 per adult with an extra $600 per child dependent (according to the IRS' formula), more people hit the upper income limit for receiving a second payment. And that means they didn't actually qualify to get any stimulus money at all.

A third stimulus check could make more groups of people eligible to receive money (namely noncitizens who pay taxes), and bring a larger total check to qualified individuals and their families, including possible $1,400 payments to dependents. A change in your circumstances might also mean you qualify for more money this time. Here are other ways a third stimulus check could put more money in your pocket.

For more information about stimulus checks, here's information about other funding that could be in the next stimulus package, how to estimate your third stimulus check and everything your stimulus check has to do with taxes (and the other way around.)

