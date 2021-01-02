Every important second stimulus check fact you should know now that payments are coming

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second stimulus check, for up to $600 per person, has started going out this week, and you have questions. Will you qualify to get a second check, and how much total money will your household receive? When will your check arrive, and which form will it take -- is it too late to sign up for direct deposit? How can you track your second stimulus check, and what are your rights? What's the Jan. 15 cutoff and what happens if your stimulus payment doesn't make it by then?

We'll answer all those questions and more, including the current status of a last-minute effort to boost the $600 maximum to $2,000. We update this story with the latest information.

$2,000 second stimulus payment: Dead, for now



The House of Representatives voted midweek to raise the $600 per person stimulus check ceiling to $2,000, but the Senate after several days of debate, didn't vote on the larger amount. And with the newly elected Senate taking over on Sunday, a Georgia runoff Jan. 5 to determine Senate control, and President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration set to take place Jan. 20, chances are slim that there'll be a vote on a $2,000 check before Biden's swearing in.

Now playing: Watch this: Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

The IRS is already delivering the second stimulus check

Second stimulus check payments are coming by way of direct deposit, physical checks and EIP cards. It's important to know which priority group you're in, because that could have a huge effect on when you personally receive your second stimulus check.

You can track your check in the mail, but as of Jan. 2, the IRS hasn't turned on its online tracking portal for seeing when your payment will be scheduled. That's important, because the tool can also indicate how you'll receive your check (by mail or direct deposit) and can indicate if there's an issue that could hold up your second stimulus payment delivery.

There's a big catch: The IRS faces a Jan. 15 cutoff

Language in the stimulus legislation prevents the IRS and US Treasury from sending the second stimulus check after Jan. 15, 2021. The IRS said after that mid January date, eligible individuals who did not receive a payment will have to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021.

The later you file taxes, the longer it might take to get your second stimulus check. Here's what you can do now to help speed up the delivery of your personal check.

Angela Lang/CNET

The $600 stimulus check limit disqualifies more people



The second stimulus check Trump approved Dec. 27 as part of the new $900 billion bill clearly reduces the total amount you will get: half the first check. That's up to $600 per qualifying adult and $1,200 for married couples filing jointly.

The figure is largely based on your tax status and on a sliding scale similar that gives you the full amount up to a certain income limit, and then a partial payment up to a set amount beyond that. After a certain amount, you wouldn't be eligible for any stimulus money. This is determined by a mathematical equation written into the bill, and follows the same formula as the first check. However, the fact that the $600 upper cut-off limit is half the first check actually lowers the income ceiling for getting a partial payment, and for getting any check at all. (We have a stimulus check calculator to estimate your household's payment this second time around.)

In other words, fewer people would be eligible to receive any amount from a $600-maximum stimulus check than they would the $1,200- or $2,000-maximum payment. For example, a single taxpayer would still get the full $600 with an AGI under $75,000, but they would not receive anything above $87,000, down from the $99,000 cap for the first check. See our guide for a breakout of the payments. A $2,000 stimulus check that uses the same formula would make more people eligible for a partial check.

There may be additional changes to your life circumstances in the past nine months that could mean you and your family may not be eligible for a second stimulus check.

Angela Lang/CNET

Your kids count for more money than the first stimulus check

The $900 billion set aside for economic stimulus changes the amount of money you'd get for child dependents, a flat rate of $600. This is different from the variable rate set for eligible adults. Compared to the first direct payment, this is an increase from $500 per child dependent 16 years or younger. There is no cap on the number of children 17 and under who would contribute the household's total.

A third stimulus check in 2021 already has Biden's backing



Congress is expected to consider another relief effort in 2021, after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

"This bill is just the first step, a down payment," Biden said on Dec. 26 of the $900 billion stimulus bill, promising to push for more aid in 2021. Biden also committed to a third stimulus check in 2021, but whether it happens or for how much depends on the appetite of a new Congress to continue to support the economy.

Sarah Tew/CNET

You'll be able to file a claim for missing money from the first stimulus check

The IRS may still owe you money from the first stimulus check payout. It may be that some money was left out for child dependents, or that an interpretation of a rule changed (this really happened). Or it could be that you fell through the cracks with your personal situation, that you didn't think you qualified but you actually do and just need to take an extra step, or that some other error kept you from getting the total amount you were entitled to. Since the Nov. 21 deadline to file your claim has passed, you'll now need to wait until tax season in 2021 to register for a payment from the IRS. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer.

People who don't file taxes could still be eligible for a second stimulus check

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. You might need to take an extra step to request your payment (you had until Nov. 21 for the first batch) to get your check. We've asked the IRS for details.

Your 2020 stimulus payment is not considered taxable income

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income. That means a payment you get this year won't reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your stimulus check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

Eligibility includes many rules and exceptions



Now that a second stimulus check is approved, there will be lots of small details, rules and exceptions that may be confusing. While some situations will be easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible and how much money you might receive because fringe cases abound.

For example:

Certain issues could delay your check, such as if you recently moved.

Your second stimulus money will not be seized for debt or rent



In most cases, your check is yours to spend or save how you want and it isn't taxable. But there were a few situations where the state or federal government or a debt collector can take all or part of your first check to cover a debt, such as if you owe child support. However, with the second check, the money can't be used to pay past-due federal or state debts, and the payments are protected from bank garnishment and from private creditors or debt collectors.

The calculation starts with your household's total adjusted gross income, adds on the money allotted to qualifying child dependents and then deducts from the total based on your income bracket.