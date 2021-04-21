Does your state secretly owe you money? How to find out fast, for free

Sarah Tew/CNET

Is your state holding onto money, checks or other valuables on your behalf that you can claim? No, these aren't stolen goods. Rather, a state might be guarding items for you that add up to hundred or thousands of dollars. This happened to me, when I stumbled on an IRS link on how to claim it, and it cost me nothing to check. It would have cost me hundreds of dollars if I hadn't.

This is a surprisingly common occurrence. New York is holding on to $16.5 billion in lost or forgotten property, California's holdings are valued at approximately $10.2 billion and Florida returned $328 million worth of claimed property last year. Overall, in 2019, the average claim paid was $1,780, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

Valuable items on hold with your state could include a refund or cash settlement, a money order, a dormant bank account, wages, a dividend or stocks and bonds, an insurance benefit, a utility deposit, an uncashed cashier's check, the contents of an abandoned safe deposit box, jewelry and coins. It takes less than two minutes to check if your state has something of yours and not much longer to then claim the item. We'll explain how. For more money matters, learn about stimulus check "plus-up" payments, the expanded child tax credit for up to $3,600 per kid, and what we know about a fourth stimulus check and the next stimulus bill.

Why would a state have my property or money?

A business or government office is usually required by state law to attempt to contact the rightful owner of money or property it is holding. When they are unable to locate the rightful owner after a period of time, they are required to send the unclaimed item to a state-run unclaimed property office. Some states may say the property has been "escheated," meaning the item has been transferred to the state. The state office will hold these items until their owner claims them.

With most states, finding out if you have any unclaimed property is free and easy. Claiming is also free and can be a bit more work, depending on which documents you need to collect and then send to the state to prove you're the rightful owner.

How to check for unclaimed money or property a state may be holding



To find out if a state is holding your financial assets that you need to claim, the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators has links to official websites where you can search for unclaimed property by each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

1. Head to Unclaimed.org and either tap Select your state or province or tap your state on the map. You'll be sent to the state's unclaimed property page.

2. Next, enter your information. The page may ask you for your first and last name, middle initial and city. Your last name will most likely be required, but you can try using or skipping the suggested fields to narrow or broaden the results.

You can search across 39 states at once using the Missing Money website, which is endorsed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. The search tool is missing 11 states, however: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming.

Another site, FindMyFunds, lets you search across 25 states and the District of Columbia at once, with direct links to the official unclaimed property sites for states it doesn't include in its results.

If your search in one of the tools turns up that a state is holding your property, it's time to claim it.

How to claim money, property or financial asset from a state holding it for you



If your search results show that a state is holding money or property of yours, you can submit a claim to get it back. Each state handles claims a little differently. Some will allow you to submit your claim online, while others may require you to mail documentation to support your claim. Among the documents you may need to provide are:

A copy of your photo ID

A copy of your Social Security card or tax identification number

Verification of your current address

Documentation relating to the type of property, such as banking records, a cashier's check or a stock certificate

Note that a state may auction some financial assets. For example, Florida will hold an auction this month of contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. After the Florida auction, owners will still be able to claim the value of the item.

Is there a state deadline to claim your property?

Most states -- including Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas -- do not have a deadline for you to claim your money or property. However, for some items -- such as jewelry, coins and stamps or the contents of a safe deposit box -- some states may auction off the property and then hold the proceeds for the rightful owner to claim. Check with your state to confirm if you have a deadline to claim your property and if the state will auction off items after a period of time.

How long does it take to get your money after you claim it?



Don't expect the claim to process quickly. The office of the New York State Comptroller said it can take 90 days to process a claim. Florida's Department of Financial Services also said to expect 90 days for its Division of Unclaimed Property to process a claim. The office of the California State Controller said it may take up to 180 days to return property.

What types of property can't you claim?



While many states will hold financial assets ranging from mineral rights to the contents of a safe deposit box, some will not take other types of property, including real estate and unused gift certificates. Check with your state to see what types of property you can claim.

Can your state seize your claimed money to pay an outstanding debt?



Depending on the state, if you have an outstanding debt with your state or local government, your payment may be redirected to pay that debt. California, for example, allows its Franchise Tax Board to intercept unclaimed property funds -- as well as state lottery money and a tax refund -- to cover debts you owe to a state, county or city agency.

Is there a way to claim money on behalf of a deceased relative?

States also allow you to claim property of a deceased relative, and the rules around submitting a claim differ state by state. Generally, in addition to supplying documents to verify your own identity, you may need to submit a death certificate, the deceased's will and documents showing your relationship to the deceased and your right to claim the property.

For more, here's what we know about President Joe Biden's plans for canceling student debt, new ways to pay less for health care and the latest and the bonus money for weekly unemployment checks.