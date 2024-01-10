Verizon Customers Could Get a $100 Class Action Payout. Here's How to Claim the Money

You may be owed money as part of a $100 million class action lawsuit settlement, if you're a current or former Verizon customer who purchased a traditional, postpaid wireless plan in the past seven years. Verizon is making the payments to address claims that its service plans were misleading because the advertised prices did not include an administrative charge.

In a class-action lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege (PDF) that Verizon implemented, charged and increased an administrative fee for postpaid wireless or data services in a deceptive and unfair manner.

In a statement to CNET, a Verizon spokesperson said the company "clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing. This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance and network-related costs."

Here's what to know about the Verizon Wireless settlement, including who is eligible for a payment of up to $100, and how to submit a claim. For more on charges and fees, here's how the Biden administration is addressing junk fees.

Who is eligible for money from the Verizon class-action settlement?

You may be eligible if you are a current or former US customer who purchased postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and paid an administrative charge or an administrative and telco recovery charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

A postpaid wireless plan means customers pay for the service after they use it, at the end of their billing cycle. The settlement does not include customers who purchased prepaid plans from Verizon.

In an October fact sheet, Verizon reported that it served about 93 million retail postpaid customers as of Sept. 30, 2023.

If you received a notice about the settlement by email or mail, you are eligible to file a claim, according to the official Verizon administrative charge settlement website.

How much money could I get from the Verizon settlement?

If the settlement is approved and finalized, Verizon will pay $100 million into a settlement fund. Customers filing valid claims by the deadline could receive up to $100 each as part of the settlement, depending on how long they were a Verizon subscriber and how many valid claims are filed.

How do I claim money as part of the Verizon settlement?

The settlement's administrative site has a claim form that eligible class members can fill out and submit online.

You can also download (PDF), fill out and mail a paper form to this address:

Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch St., Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

The deadline to submit a claim is April 15, 2024.

When will I get my settlement money from Verizon?

The settlement FAQ says payments will be issued by check or electronic payment after the settlement is approved and finalized. A hearing is scheduled for March 22, 2024.

