Justice Department seizes $3.6B in bitcoin linked to 2016 Bitfinex hack

Authorities arrest two suspects in connection with an alleged conspiracy to launder billions in bitcoin.

Julian Dossett
Authorities said they seized the bitcoin by gaining access to the private keys of a digital wallet that contained the cryptocurrency.

 Angela Lang/CNET

The US Justice Department seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin Tuesday that it says is linked to the 2016 hack of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. Authorities also arrested two suspects in Manhattan, a couple both in their 30s, and charged them with conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency stolen during the hack. The total bitcoin taken in the hack is currently valued at $4.5 billion.

"Today's arrests, and the department's largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals," Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a release

The suspects "allegedly conspired to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin that were stolen from Bitfinex's platform after a hacker breached Bitfinex's systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions," the DOJ said, citing court documents.

Authorities were granted a search warrant to examine online accounts controlled by the suspects and obtained private keys to a digital wallet that "directly received the funds stolen from Bitfinex," the DOJ said. Using the private keys, authorities were able to recover over 94,000 bitcoins, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of seizure. 

"Today, federal law enforcement demonstrates once again that we can follow money through the blockchain, and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be a safe haven for money laundering or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system," Kenneth Polite Jr., assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Criminal Division, said in the release.

Cryptocurrency use in crime saw about $14 billion transferred to illicit addresses in 2021, according to a January 2022 report from Chainalysis. However, crime accounted for less than 1% of cryptocurrency transactions last year. 