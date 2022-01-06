Cryptocurrency crime hit a record $14B in 2021, report says

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Cryptocurrency-based crime brought in about $14 billion to illicit addresses in 2021, but this represents less than 1% of all cryptocurrency based transactions last year, according to Chainalysis.

The total cryptocurrency transaction volume grew to $15.8 trillion in 2021, up more than 500% from 2020. Only 0.15% of those transactions went to illicit addresses, said Chainalysis on Thursday in a preview of its 2022 Crypto Crime Report.

"Crypto crime reached an all-time high in raw numbers at $14 billion in illicit transaction volume, but an all-time low as a share of all activity at 0.15%," said Kim Grauer, head of research at Chainalysis. "This is because the growth of legitimate cryptocurrency activity far outpaced that of illicit activity."

More to come.

