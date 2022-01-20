Twitter rolls out a way to showcase your NFTs

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter said Thursday that it's introducing a way for people to showcase their nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, which are assets verified using blockchain technology.

The company is offering users of Twitter Blue, a subscription service that costs $3 per month, the ability to create NFT profile pictures. Twitter Blue includes early access to new tools. The release of NFT profile pictures highlights Twitter's efforts to rope in new users and make money outside of ad sales.

"This new feature provides a seamless, user-friendly way for people on Twitter to verify their NFT ownership by allowing them to directly connect their crypto wallets to Twitter and select an NFT from their collection as their new profile picture," Twitter said in a statement.

gm!



You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

The company said in September that it was looking into NFT authentication on its platform. An authenticated NFT on Twitter will appear as a hexagon-shaped profile picture. When users tap on the profile, they'll be able to learn more about the asset.

NFTs can be used to represent the ownership of unique digital or physical items such as art, music or even a tweet. Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as a NFT for $2.9 million. The company said NFT profile pictures will roll out first to iPhone users who subscribe to Twitter Blue and that Android and web access will come later.