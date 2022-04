Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

After trying to retire from football and deciding after 40 days he wants to keep playing, Tom Brady is diving into another project: NFTs. Brady and ESPN announced Wednesday the creation of an NFT collection based on Brady's ESPN+ documentary series Man in the Arena.

The first NFT drop is at 3 p.m. ET today and features three limited-edition ESPN zine covers commemorating Brady's career.

CNET is updating this story.