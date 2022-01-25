Webb space telescope reaches its destination iPhone photo contest Ford Bronco as popemobile Free N95 masks Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle, explained
El Salvador reportedly urged by IMF to remove bitcoin as legal tender

The nation adopted bitcoin as legal tender in June 2021.

Angela Lang/CNET

The International Monetary Fund is urging El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender, reports Tuesday said. The IMF board is also asking for more regulations around the e-wallet used in El Salvador.

Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador in June 2021, a move that sparked protests across the country in September. When it launched, Salvadorans were able to use their national IDs to sign up for a cryptocurrency wallet app Chivo, which came with $30 worth of bitcoin as part of the government's drive to adopt the cryptocurrency.

The IMF didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but reportedly said in statements its board members "urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by removing bitcoin's legal tender status" after a consultation.