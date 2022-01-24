Bitcoin at roughly half its peak as crypto markets tumble

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Bitcoin continued its downward tumble on Monday morning, losing roughly half its value since its record high in November last year. The cryptocurrency fell below $34,000, a roughly 10% decline since Friday.

Bitcoin is one of the many digital coins to have tumbled over the weekend, with the cryptocurrency market as a whole losing around $130 billion over the last 24 hours, according to CNBC. Ether, which held at around $4,000 for much of December, dropped to less than $2,100 on Monday.

