Bitcoin at roughly half its peak as crypto markets tumble

The digital coin drops below $34,000 as the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates.

gettyimages-1237946273
Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Bitcoin continued its downward tumble on Monday morning, losing roughly half its value since its record high in November last year. The cryptocurrency fell below $34,000, a roughly 10% decline since Friday. 

Bitcoin is one of the many digital coins to have tumbled over the weekend, with the cryptocurrency market as a whole losing around $130 billion over the last 24 hours, according to CNBC. Ether, which held at around $4,000 for much of December, dropped to less than $2,100 on Monday. 

More to come.