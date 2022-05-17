Mastercard Unveils Biometric Checkout System that Lets You Pay With a Smile

Mastercard wants to let you pay for the things in stores with a smile or a wave using its new Biometric Checkout Program, the credit card company said in a press release Tuesday.

"The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security," said Ajay Bhalla, president of Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard.

The company said it has established a set of standards for banks, merchants and technology providers to comply with that ensures the private data of consumers using the service is properly secured.

The experimental biometric payment process is being piloted starting this week at five supermarkets in São Paulo, Brazil. Mastercard said future pilots are being planned for Asia and the Middle East.

