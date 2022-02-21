IRS Adds Option That Lets Taxpayers Skip Facial Recognition

Angela Lang/CNET

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday said it has enabled a new option that allows taxpayers to sign up for online accounts with the agency without the use of any biometric data, including facial recognition. The move comes backlash over the agency's decision to use of ID.me's facial recognition services to verify identities on the IRS website.

Taxpayers will still need to use ID.me to register for an online IRS account. But instead of uploading a "video selfie" as part of the registration process, people will have the option to verify their identity "during a live, virtual interview" with ID.me agents, according to the IRS. The interview option doesn't use facial recognition and no biometric data is required.

The IRS and ID.me didn't immediately respond to requests for additional information.

More to come.