Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Raises APRs, but Increases Benefits

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has undergone a number of changes this past week -- while its APR has increased, it also leveled up its welcome bonus and extended its DoorDash and Lyft Benefits.
The card's APRs went up in response to the Fed raising interest rates. The purchase APR and balance transfer APR are now 16.24% to 23.24% variable. Cash advances -- an expensive type of cash withdrawal against your credit line -- also got more expensive, jumping up to 25.24% variable.
However, at the same time, the card's welcome bonus has grown from 60,000 to 80,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months of getting the card. Earning 80,000 points equates to $1,000 if redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, or $800 if redeemed as a statement credit.
Plus, the DoorDash benefit has been extended through Dec. 31, 2024. Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can manually opt in by this date to receive three months of DashPass, which offers unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee as well as reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 on DoorDash and Caviar. After 90 days, you'll be automatically enrolled for nine more months at a 50% discount -- though you can cancel beforehand. DashPass normally costs $9.99 per month.
Finally, Chase Sapphire Preferred members will continue to earn 5x points on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025. Points are worth 1 cent each when redeemed for a statement credit, or 1.25 cents when used to book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
