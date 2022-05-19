BlockFi's Crypto Credit Card Adds More Rewards Potential: Earn Up to 11.5% Back

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired.
There's been a lot of uncertainty in the crypto markets following the recent downturn. Macroeconomic conditions, such as the Fed increasing interest rates and the collapse of the luna cryptocurrency, have contributed to this plunge, making cryptocurrencies even more turbulent than usual.
If you're continuing to invest in crypto, the BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card added new rewards opportunities starting today. BlockFi's crypto credit card has integrated a program called BlockFi Offers that enables extra crypto rewards when you make purchases from thousands of select brands and restaurants. Depending on the specific merchant, you can earn up to an additional 10% back in your rewards cryptocurrency.
BlockFi Offers will function as an additional rewards feature, on top of the 1.5% crypto rewards you earn on all purchases. So, if you shopped at a merchant that gives you 10% rewards, you would actually be earning 11.5% back in crypto. As with all BlockFi rewards, you can choose to earn your rewards in any of the more than 10 cryptocurrencies offered by the platform, including bitcoin and ether. Gaurav Gollerkeri, BlockFi's GM of Payments, told us that more than 90% of card users opt for bitcoin.
Some of the retailers with boosted rewards include Adidas, Shake Shack, H&M, Finish Line, Costco, Meta Quest and Jared. You don't have to opt in to get the boosted rewards -- they're applied automatically. This program is being offered in conjunction with Cardlytics, a financial advertising company.
The BlockFi card is also one of the only crypto credit cards -- along with the Gemini Credit Card -- to allow you to move your crypto rewards off the custodial platform and into your own crypto wallet for enhanced security.
If you're interested in investing in cryptocurrency despite its volatility, this new rewards feature can help you earn even more in crypto rewards on items you're already buying. However, if earning crypto isn't your main goal, you may want to consider another type of rewards credit card, like a regular cash-back or travel card.
For more information about cryptocurrency rewards and these benefits, check out our full review of the BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Card.