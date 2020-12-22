Biden commits to a third stimulus check in 2021. What we know so far

Sarah Tew/CNET

The $900 billion stimulus bill approving a second stimulus check has yet to be signed into law, but President-elect Joe Biden is already planning a third stimulus check to follow the second direct payment. Speaking Tuesday, Biden once again said he plans to encourage Congress to pass a larger stimulus package after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

"This bill is just the first step, a down payment, in addressing the crisis -- crises, more than one -- that we're in," Biden said, later saying that his stimulus plans would indeed include a third direct payment, underscoring that for many in Congress the second stimulus check is smaller than they wanted. "Look, that's a negotiating issue," he said when a reporter asked if a future bill would contain the third stimulus check and how much money he would seek, "But it will, yes, it will."

For months, the nation fixated on when a second stimulus check would bring more economic relief to families, and to a US economy that has been tossed around by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Calculate your second stimulus check total here.)

The question of additional monetary relief to individuals comes at a time when over 8 million people have fallen below the poverty line since the summer, according to the Washington Post; when daily positive COVID-19 cases are overwhelming hospitals across the nation; and as the death toll tops historic records. The vaccine for COVID-19 is currently being administered around the country, but officials say it will be many months before the majority of the population gets immunized.

Below, we detail what we currently know about stimulus checks in 2021.

The $600 stimulus check: Less money to fewer people?

The second stimulus check passed and the IRS and US Treasury are ready to send it out faster this time, with tens of millions of people expected to receive the second direct payment by Dec. 31 and the rest to get theirs in early 2021.

It gets complicated. There's a self-imposed Jan. 15, 2021 cutoff for the IRS, after which time you'll have to claim your second stimulus check along with filing your yearly taxes.

That isn't the only mind bender. Because the upper limit for a second check is $600 per adult, with an extra $600 per child dependent, the way the IRS' formula works out, more people will hit the upper income limit for receiving a second payment, which means they won't actually qualify to get any stimulus money at all.

With that in mind, a third stimulus check could take several angles, from addressing some of the population that the second stimulus check would have missed, to potentially sending a fresh wave of economic relief to those in greatest financial straits.

Much could depend on who wins control of the Senate (see above) and what the new Biden administration sees as its goals in rehabilitating an economy weakened by the coronavirus pandemic. For now, we're waiting to see what happens with the second stimulus check, while keeping an eye to early 2021.

What else would be in a new stimulus bill for 2021?

We already know some of Biden's early economic stimulus objectives, which he shared as part of his presidential campaign trail. There's a good chance that he'd push Congress to revisit those agenda items, in addition to several programs left out of this $900 billion bill by both Republicans and Democrats.

They could include measures like:

A third stimulus check that could include more people.

Federal unemployment checks

Renewing the eviction ban

Student loan deferrals.

More money for state, local and tribal governments.

More money for contact tracing, coronavirus testing and COVID-19 vaccine

Liability protection for businesses against coronavirus-related lawsuits.

For more information, here's how to calculate your second stimulus check payment, who may not qualify and a primer on the five different priority groups.