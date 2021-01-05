Are you getting a second stimulus check? Better know your rights

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second stimulus check is on its way, and tens of millions of eligible Americans should receive up to $600 per person in the next two weeks (find out what payment priority group you're in here, and how to calculate how much you'll get). While there's a lot to learn about the second stimulus payment -- including changes to qualifications, and a new income limit that may prevent people from getting another check -- you may also be wondering if you're allowed to keep all of the money you receive to use as you wish.

This raises several questions. Will you be taxed on your first or second stimulus check this year? Can states, banks and your landlord garnish your money? What if the IRS sent you too much money by accident, or you're overdue on a child support payment?

We'll help you sort out the details as the IRS continues to send the new payments through Jan. 15 via direct deposit, physical checks and EIP cards. (Here's how to track your stimulus check online and in the mail.) After that, those who haven't received their checks will need to claim them on their taxes. This story has been updated with additional details.

If you owe child support, your check can't be garnished

Under the CARES Act, stimulus money could be seized by state and federal agencies to cover past-due child support. However, your second stimulus check can't be taken if you owe money for child support. This change with the new payment is widely understood across federal and state agencies. However, there could potentially be errors since the rollout is happening so swiftly. Here's everything to know about stimulus checks and child support.

Banks and creditors won't be able to seize your second stimulus check, with one exception

With the first stimulus check, private banks and creditors were able to seize a payment to cover an outstanding debt. However, some states, such as California, issued orders forbidding banks and creditors from garnishing your stimulus check. With the second stimulus check, your payment is protected from bank garnishment and from private creditors and debt collectors, according to the text of the law.

However, there's one major caveat here: Individual banks can decide whether they want to use your stimulus direct deposit to cover overdraft fees, according to a New York Times report. This is because for most people, their stimulus check is deposited into the same bank account where they also receive tax refunds.

Though large US banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they would temporarily zero out their customers' negative balances so that they can access their stimulus money, some regional and community banks are garnishing that money to pay overdraft fees, or are considering customer requests on a case-by-case basis, according to the Times. If this has happened to you, you can try contacting your bank to ask for a temporary overdraft waiver, but it may not be granted.

The government won't tax your stimulus checks, period

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus payments to be income, which means you won't be taxed on your stimulus money, and the IRS won't garnish it to pay for any back taxes you owe.

That also means a direct payment you get this year won't reduce your tax refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your stimulus check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. If you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim your full stimulus check amount as a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021 (more on that below).

You don't have to file taxes to be eligible for a stimulus check, however...

Though taxes do play a role in determining stimulus check eligibility, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act as well as with the second check. You just might need to take an extra step to request your payment and get your check, however. CNET is in the process of clarifying if nonfilers will have to file a tax return in order to receive any stimulus money that doesn't come by mid-January.

Landlords and nursing homes can't demand your stimulus money as payment

The CARES Act prevented landlords from demanding you give them your stimulus check to make a rent payment. Nursing homes and care facilities also cannot ask you to hand over your stimulus check money to meet a payment, according to the IRS.

The second stimulus check follows the same rules. If someone pressures you or threatens you with eviction in exchange for your payment, make sure you know your rights in regards to stimulus checks and to the eviction moratorium that lasts through Jan. 31. The $900 billion stimulus legislation includes rental assistance for states and cities.

If your car payment is late, your stimulus check won't be taken

Likewise, people who are worried about car repossession if they can't make a payment are in most cases not obligated to hand over stimulus money, unless it falls into an exception below. Here's what we know about missed car payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

If your first check is missing, you can claim a rebate to get that money later

If you were eligible for a first check but still haven't received a direct deposit, check or prepaid EIP debit card from the IRS, you may have mistakenly been overlooked, or you may have a problem that you need to resolve. Certain groups who are eligible for that first payment, such as some older adults, retirees, SSDI recipients, noncitizens and those who are incarcerated, can file a claim for payment in 2021.

If you don't receive your second check by the middle of January, you can also claim on your taxes in 2021.

To get your money this way -- which the IRS calls a Recovery Rebate Credit -- you have to wait until you file your 2020 federal income tax return (the deadline for which is currently April 15). When you file a 2020 Form 1040 or 1040SR, you'll get a rebate for the amount of money you missed out on in the first round. This credit would either increase the amount of your tax refund or lower the amount of the tax you need to pay by the amount of stimulus money you're still owed.

Incarcerated people could still claim their stimulus check

Though there was a lot of confusion at first, people who are in prison and jail are eligible to qualify for the first stimulus check of up to $1,200 per adult.

A ruling this fall from a federal judge in California required the IRS to contact those incarcerated who can file a claim for a stimulus check. The deadline to file a claim this year -- either through the mail or online -- has passed. As with others who are missing a payment, the IRS said if you do not receive a payment by Dec. 31 you may be able to claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit in 2021 by filing a 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Right now, incarcerated people are also entitled to a second stimulus check.

Can the IRS make you return your stimulus check?

The IRS said a payment you get this year won't reduce your tax refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay a stimulus payment if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. (Here's how your income taxes influence your payment.)

However, if the IRS thinks it mistakenly sent you more stimulus check money than you qualify for, or if you receive money in your check for someone who's died, the agency expects you to return the payment.