Stimulus checks and child support: What to know about a third payment

Much focus is on a third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person as we wait for the final approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which could arrive as early as the end of the month. Between now and when a new bill is approved, anything could change, including whether your stimulus payment could be garnished for overdue child support. There are also two loopholes in the law -- one that could help you and one that could hurt you -- and changes to dependent status that could bring families more money, if approved.

As for the first and second checks, if you're one of the parents who never received stimulus money, you may be able to get it when you file your taxes this year. We'll explain more below. Also note that a major change in the eligibility rules for the third stimulus check would qualify more people, including dependents of any age.

So, how could you and your child's other parent both get a stimulus payment for the same child, and what if you didn't get as much as you think you should from the first two checks? We'll explain. This story was updated with new information.

What will the child support situation be for a third stimulus payment?

While we won't have an answer until a final bill is approved, the latest proposal for a stimulus package does specifically address child support, at least in terms of garnishment. As with the second stimulus payment, terms for a third stimulus check could potentially look like this:

Advance payments are generally not subject to administrative offset for past due federal or state debts, including offset for past-due child support.

That means people who owe child support would still be able to get their full stimulus payment if the terms were adopted into law -- but possibly only on advance payments, meaning a stimulus check, direct deposit or EIP card automatically sent by the IRS. An example of something that isn't an advance payment would be claiming missing money as part of a Recovery Rebate Credit. The final bill language would be expected to go into greater detail.

How a proposed change to dependent status could affect the third stimulus payment

The third stimulus check could make dependents of all ages count toward the family total, for $1,400 apiece. For families with children who are 17 (or 18, but living at home and still in high school, depending on your local rules), a move to accept dependents of all ages could be a benefit, including for those in child support scenarios.

How other qualification adjustments could affect your stimulus check

Ultimately, your situation could change between now and the third approval, including your eligibility. There's talk of making the next stimulus payment "targeted," with the end result being fewer people qualifying overall. The latest proposal suggests a sharp income cutoff, so that if you make above a certain amount -- say, $150,000 as a head of household -- you wouldn't be eligible for any stimulus check money in the third round, even if you have multiple dependents. When you file your taxes could also play a significant role in whether or not you'd receive a payment.

How can both parents get stimulus money for a child of whom they have joint custody?

Many parents who aren't married and share joint custody of their children actually received two payments for the same child during the first round of stimulus checks, if they alternated claiming those children on their taxes year by year.

Basically, if one parent claimed a child in even years and the other in odd years, both could've gotten checks for the same child. That's because the IRS looked at two different tax years -- 2018 and 2019 -- to determine eligibility for the first check.

For the second stimulus check, the IRS only looked to 2019 tax returns, but that doesn't mean the double-dipping loophole has been closed entirely. If you're a parent in a joint custody scenario like the one above and you typically claim a dependent child in odd-numbered tax years, you may be able to get a duplicate $600 child dependent payment as a tax credit when you file and claim the child on your 2019 tax return, similar to what you'd do if you did not receive a second stimulus check despite being eligible for one.

The second stimulus payment blocks garnishment of overdue child support, but the IRS may still be able to redirect your check



Unlike the CARES Act, which made it legal for states to garnish the first stimulus check for people who owed more than $150 in arrears, a rule for the second check indicates that parents can keep the entirety of their payment even if they owe child support. In fact, the latest bill prohibits seizing stimulus payments the IRS sent out by Jan. 15 for most kinds of debt, including from private creditors and banks.

However, if you have not received all or part of a payment yet from the IRS and intend to claim it when you file your taxes this year, the IRS can redirect that payment to cover past-due child support, unpaid student loans and other federal and state liabilities. The IRS said it's aware of the loophole and is "looking into this issue."

The garnishment rule change is a huge deal for this reason, too

When the first stimulus checks were garnished to pay past-due child support, sometimes clerical errors also took stimulus money allocated to a (new) spouse who was not the child's other parent. Stopping all seizures of stimulus check money means that these individuals would not have to reclaim their full second stimulus check funds with the IRS. Here's how they'll need to claim money mistakenly garnished from their first payment.

For more stimulus check details, here's what we know now about a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person.