Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon has started accepting Venmo as a payment option. Select customers will be able to make purchases immediately, and the payment option will roll out across the US by Black Friday, Venmo owner PayPal said in a release.

Amazon and PayPal announced the partnership last year. Venmo is a popular mobile payment app that lets you send money to friends, and receive it from them, and also make purchases online or in person.

Along with your traditional credit or debit card, you now have the option to pay for your Amazon purchases with Venmo and set it as your default payment method with the online retailer. No additional fees are calculated for using Venmo at checkout, and you can use either your Venmo balance or linked bank account for your Amazon purchases. Transactions are secure, according to Amazon, and eligible purchases are covered by Venmo's Purchase Protection Program and Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee.

We'll show you how to use Venmo to pay for your Amazon purchases on your mobile device.

How to add Venmo as an Amazon payment option

First, you'll need to download the Venmo app from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store and register a Venmo account if you don't have one already.

Once you've registered your Venmo account, follow these steps to add your Venmo account to Amazon during checkout:

1. Tap on Select a payment method.

2. Tap on Add a Venmo account.

3. The Venmo app will open and you'll need to authorize Amazon to use Venmo for your purchase when prompted.

4. On the Amazon confirmation page, you'll be able to set Venmo as your default payment method for future purchases.

If you want to change your Amazon payment preferences, you can go to Settings and then Connected Businesses in your Venmo app.

