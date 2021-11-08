Amazon to add Venmo as payment option at checkout

Angela Lang/CNET

Starting next year, people shopping on Amazon will be able to pay for purchases using Venmo. Shoppers will be able to check out on Amazon.com or the Amazon app using their Venmo balance or their linked bank account, according to a release Monday from Venmo parent company PayPal.

"We understand our customers want options and flexibility in how they make purchases on Amazon," Ben Volk, Amazon's director of global payment acceptance, said in a statement.

Payment apps such as Venmo are popular for mobile shopping and things like splitting checks with friends. The app is also meant to be fun, adding a social element to payments and letting people use emoji in transaction notes.

The option to pay with Venmo on Amazon will be available in 2022, though the companies didn't offer a specific date.