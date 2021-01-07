$600 stimulus calculator: Find out how much money is coming in your new check

Sarah Tew/CNET

A second stimulus check is on its way, and eligible Americans may see checks trickling in through tax season. If you're still waiting to get your payment of up to $600 per person by direct deposit, paper check or EIP card -- or if it's already arrived but you want to make sure the amount is correct -- you can use our stimulus calculator below to estimate how much money your household could receive in the second stimulus check. You can also track the status of your payment with the IRS, and track your paper check directly to your mailbox.

Calculating the size of your stimulus check can get complicated, especially since some of the rules around who can get a payment changed for the second round. For example, there's a new income limit (which you'll need your AGI to figure out), and new rules affecting people with "nonresident alien" status, which could prevent you from getting a check even if you got one the first time around. Dependents age 17 to 24, along with most adult dependents, were once again left out completely.

If the amount in your second check isn't correct -- perhaps some of your child dependents were not included -- you may need to try to claim that money on your taxes using the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit. This story was recently updated.

Calculate the size of your new stimulus payment

To calculate how much you should get in your second stimulus payment, you'll need to enter:

CNET's stimulus calculator follows the formula the IRS uses to tabulate your household's second stimulus payment, but note that it should be considered an estimate, not a guarantee of the IRS' final check to you. The calculator does not store or share your personal information.

Calculate your second stimulus payment Use details from your 2019 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many dependents under age 17 did you claim? Calculate

Don't file taxes? Here's how to use this calculator



As was the case with the first checks, the IRS will automatically send stimulus checks to many who normally aren't required to file a tax return -- including older adults, Social Security and SSDI and SSI recipients, certain veterans and railroad retirees. The IRS refers loosely to this group as nonfilers.

If you fall in one of these categories, enter your best guess in the calculator where it asks for your adjusted gross income.

Qualifications for the second stimulus check: the basics

We've broken down who is generally qualified to get money with the second stimulus payment. With the new law, payments top out at $600 apiece, and as you reach the upper AGI limit, the amount of your check will decrease. A family of four that qualifies, for example, could receive up to $2,400. For a complete breakdown, check out our stimulus check qualifications guide.

To get the full $600 stimulus per person, either:

As an individual without qualifying children, you have an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 (this completely phases out at $87,000, down from the $99,000 used for the first check).

You file as the head of a household (you claim children) and earn under $112,500.

You file jointly without children and earn less than $150,000 and no more than $174,000 (down from $198,000 from the first check).

Any dependent child under age 17 will count for an additional $600.

Note, if you don't qualify for a second stimulus check based on 2019 data but you would qualify based on your 2020 financial situation, you will not receive a second check this year. However, you can get that amount as a credit against your 2020 taxes.

If you qualify based on 2019 tax information but will be over the limit in 2020, you will receive a second check and do not need to repay it.

Who may not get a second stimulus check?

Some people may not qualify for a second stimulus check, even if they received a payment in the first round. If you are over the income limit, a nonresident alien or a dependent 17 years of age or older, you won't qualify for a check. The People's Policy Project think tank estimates 13.5 million adult dependents will be excluded under the requirements, including 7.3 million students.

For everything to know about the second payment, see what else is in the new stimulus legislation, when the IRS could start sending checks and what we know about renewed federal unemployment benefits under the new law.