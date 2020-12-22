Will you get a second stimulus check? Your AGI may be the key. Here's how to find it

Sarah Tew/CNET

Your second stimulus check could be on the horizon, now that a $900 billion stimulus package passed Congress is just awaiting the presidential signature to become law. The COVID-19 relief stimulus bill includes up to $600 in direct payments for both eligible adults and their child dependents. Similar to the first round of payments, the amount of money you and your family would receive from a second stimulus check will likely largely depend on a line item from your taxes called your adjusted gross income, or AGI. (Use our stimulus check calculator tool to estimate how much you could end up getting in a second payment.)

Here's what you need to know about what your AGI actually is, how to find it and how it all fits into your second stimulus check. If you're looking for more information, CNET has resources about the connection between stimulus checks and your IRS priority group, as well as what happens if you're on SSI or SSDI, if you're an older adult, if you have dependents, if you're a young adult or if you are in a child support situation. Here's who might not qualify for a second stimulus payment at all.

This story updates with new information.

What is my AGI and what does it mean for my stimulus payment?

Your AGI is your adjusted gross income -- an amount calculated from your total income to determine how much the government can tax you. Your gross income is the sum of all the money you earn in a year, including wages, dividends, alimony, capital gains, interest income, royalties, rental income and retirement distributions. After you subtract allowable deductions from your gross income (like student loan interest, alimony payments or retirement contributions), the result is your AGI, or taxable income, which is used to calculate your income tax. Your AGI is reported on IRS tax form 1040.

Since it's a rough estimate of how much money you're bringing in after deductions from all your streams of income, the IRS used your AGI to calculate how much of the first stimulus check of up to $1,200 you could get. The second stimulus check will also use your AGI to determine who gets up to $600 apiece, too.

How can my AGI help me find out how much money I could get in a second stimulus check?

The amount of money you could get from a second stimulus check depends on your AGI, your filing status (single versus joint) and how many dependents you have. You can check out our story on how to calculate how much money you'd get from a second stimulus check for some examples on how it could break down for you, depending on your situation.

As long as you meet the other stimulus check qualifications, single taxpayers with a Social Security number and an AGI under $75,000 are set to receive the full amount of $600. As your AGI goes up, the amount you're eligible for decreases. If your AGI is $87,000 or above, as a single taxpayer you will no longer be eligible for the stimulus check (this is down from a $99,000 cutoff for the first check).

If you're filing as head of a household (that means you claim at least one child dependent), you'd get the full $600 check if your AGI is $112,500 or less. And if you're a married couple filing jointly without children and your AGI is below $150,000, you'd get a $1,200 payment. That amount would decrease until you hit $174,000 (that figure was $198,000 in the first check).

How can I figure out my AGI if I filed taxes in 2019?

If you filed your 2019 federal tax return, pull out your printed records or PDF. If you used tax-filing software like TurboTax or H&R Block, you should be able to log in to those accounts to find a copy of your return.

You'll find your AGI on line 8b of the 2019 1040 federal tax form.

How do I find my AGI if I did not file taxes in 2019?

If you didn't file federal taxes in 2019, you can find your AGI on your 2018 federal tax return. On the 2018 1040 federal tax form, it's on line 7.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

What if I don't know where to find my federal tax return?

If you just can't find your tax return, you can find your AGI in two ways:

Method 1: Go to the IRS' Get Transcript portal and choose Get Transcript Online. You'll need your Social Security number, date of birth, filing status and mailing address from your latest tax return. You'll also need access to your email; your personal account number from a credit card, mortgage, home equity loan, home equity line of credit or car loan; and a mobile phone with your name on the account. Once your identity is verified, select the Tax Return Transcript and use only the Adjusted Gross Income line entry. You'll be able to view or print your information here.

Method 2: If you don't have internet access or the necessary identity verification documents, you can use the Get Transcript portal and choose Get Transcript by Mail, or call 1-800-908-9946 to request a Tax Return Transcript. It takes about five to 10 days to be delivered to you.

Does my AGI affect my dependents?



If your AGI makes you eligible for a stimulus check and you claim dependents on your taxes, you can expect your final stimulus payment to include $600 for each of your qualified child dependents, who are unable to claim a stimulus check for themselves. There is no cap on the number of dependents you can claim under 17 years old.

For more information, find out if you're qualified for a second stimulus check and when you could expect a second stimulus check.