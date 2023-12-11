Up Your Live TV Game with DirecTV Stream

You might know DirecTV best as a cable company, but the brand's streaming service is also a leading choice for cord-cutters who want live sports, breaking news and must-see shows, without being tied down to a long-term contract.

Now, Stream is offering new subscribers their best deal of 2023: $50 off any package. With all Stream packages, you get access to unlimited cloud storage for DVR recordings, and Stream lets you use an unlimited number of devices simultaneously on one account. Plus, you get the option to add Max, Cinemax, Starz and Showtime to any plan free for the first three months.

Whether it be basic news, entertainment or expanded sports coverage, Stream has you covered. Here's a look at the different packages available – and the savings you'll enjoy when you sign up, available for a limited time.

Three package options, plenty of sports

No. 1: Entertainment package

First, there's the Entertainment package, which gives you a perfect mix of sports, news and entertainment. You get over 75 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, Disney and Nickelodeon for the family, along with 40,000 on-demand titles and local news stations.

If you just need a basic lineup of channels, but have a football lover in the family, you're in luck: You can tack on Stream's Sports Pack to the Entertainment package for just $69.98 per month for the first two months, a total savings of $50. The Sports Pack includes major league networks, regional sports networks and a variety of college and high-school games.

No. 2: Choice package

If you want access to more RSNs, the Choice package really shines. It includes major channels like NFL Network, MLB Network and NBA TV, and has you covered with a huge selection of RSNs at no extra charge. In total, Choice gives you over 105 channels and 45,000 on-demand titles. You'll also still get a discount when you sign up for Choice with the Sports Pack: $83.99 for the first two months, which is $25 off the regular monthly price.

On top of that, Stream throws in an extra free month of the Sports Pack to give you even more games and analysis.

No. 3: Ultimate package

If you want the ultimate all-around TV experience, Stream's Ultimate package is aptly named. Ultimate expands your viewing experience with additional sports and movies channels like NHL Network, FXM and Starz Encore. You get over 140 channels and a whopping 55,000 on-demand titles.

When you sign up as a new subscriber, you get a comprehensive premium TV package for just $94.99 a month – once again, $25 off each of your first two months – plus a free month of the Sports Pack.

